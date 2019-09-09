The Realme 5 will now be available for purchase in India on every Tuesday at 12pm (noon), the Chinese smartphone market announced via its official Twitter handle on Monday. The smartphone went on its first flash sale on 27 August, at 12pm (noon), and went on to sell over 120,000 units. The phone has since been put on sale multiple times. The latest announcement will make it easier for the consumers to track the Realme 5 sales. Realme 5 was launched alongside the Realme 5 Pro in India, and comes at a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

According to a tweet by Realme, the Realme 5 will be up for grabs on every Tuesday at 12pm (noon) in India. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone via Flipkart and Realme's official India website.

It's time to add more fun and excitement to your Tuesdays as #realme5 will be available on sale every Tuesday at 12 PM on @Flipkart and https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1. #QuadCameraPowerhouse

Know more: https://t.co/lm7QeSVG5N pic.twitter.com/xS7eb5DlnS — realme (@realmemobiles) September 9, 2019

So, while the Realme 5 has not gone on an open sale yet, this move is definitely welcome on the part of Realme, so that customers will now have a clear idea on when to prepare for the next sale.

Realme 5 price in India

Realme 5 price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is offered in two colour options — Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Realme 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. On the software front, the Realme 5 runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The Realme 5 bears a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens), a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture). Selfies are handled by a 13-megapixel front camera with AI beautification tech.

