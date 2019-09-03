Realme 5 is all set to go on sale today in India via Flipkart and Realme.com. The flash sale will begin at 12pm IST and will last till the stock gets over. The phone's price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 and it is currently available online-only. The phone is set to go on sale offline as well, starting mid-September. Key features of the Realme 5 include a large 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and a Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Realme 5 price in India, sale timing, launch offers

Realme 5 is priced in India starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As mentioned, the phone will go on sale at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour options.

Launch offers include exclusive benefits worth Rs. 7,000 from Jio when customers buy Realme 5 on Flipkart or Realme.com. Complete mobile protection at Rs. 99, no-cost EMI options, 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and Rs. 750 off on prepaid transaction with HDFC credit card are offered on Flipkart. Other offers include cashback up to Rs. 2,000 via Paytm UPI, free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750, 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500 via MobiKwik.

Realme 5 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme 5 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and runs Colour OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

The phone houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it bears a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh, has dimensions of 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and a weight of 198 grams. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

