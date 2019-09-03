Technology News
Realme 5 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications, Offers

Jio is providing exclusive benefits worth Rs. 7,000 when customers buy Realme 5 on Flipkart or Realme.com.

Updated: 3 September 2019 10:09 IST
Realme 5 will be listed in three RAM + Storage options

Highlights
  • Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999
  • The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup
  • It packs a large 5,000mAh battery as well

Realme 5 is all set to go on sale today in India via Flipkart and Realme.com. The flash sale will begin at 12pm IST and will last till the stock gets over. The phone's price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 and it is currently available online-only. The phone is set to go on sale offline as well, starting mid-September. Key features of the Realme 5 include a large 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and a Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Realme 5 price in India, sale timing, launch offers

 

Realme 5 is priced in India starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. As mentioned, the phone will go on sale at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour options.

Realme 5 Review

Launch offers include exclusive benefits worth Rs. 7,000 from Jio when customers buy Realme 5 on Flipkart or Realme.com. Complete mobile protection at Rs. 99, no-cost EMI options, 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and Rs. 750 off on prepaid transaction with HDFC credit card are offered on Flipkart. Other offers include cashback up to Rs. 2,000 via Paytm UPI, free Paytm First membership worth Rs. 750, 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500 via MobiKwik.

Realme 5 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme 5 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and runs Colour OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

The phone houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it bears a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh, has dimensions of 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and a weight of 198 grams. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

