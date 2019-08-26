Technology News
Realme 5 First Sale Set for Tomorrow via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999, and today is the last day to pre-order the phone.

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 16:10 IST
Realme 5 First Sale Set for Tomorrow via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Monday announced that the sale of its new phone Realme 5, exclusively on realme.com and Flipkart.com, starts from August 27, 12pm (noon) onwards. The smartphone is currently on pre-order in the country and the pre-order buyers are guaranteed to get the smartphone. The pre-orders end at midnight tonight.  Read on for details like the Realme 5 price in India, launch offers, and specifications.

Realme 5 price in India, sale offers

Realme 5 price  starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 11,999. The Realme 5 first sale also brings a host of offers, such as complete mobile protection at Rs. 99 on Flipkart. In addition, Jio is also providing exclusive benefits worth Rs. 7,000 when customers buy Realme 5 on Flipkart or realme.com.

Realme 5 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme 5 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and runs Colour OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

The phone houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it bears a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh, has dimensions of 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and a weight of 198 grams. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
