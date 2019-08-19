Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: Everything We Know So Far

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: Everything We Know So Far

Both the upcoming Realme phones will sport a wide-angle and a dedicated macro lens.

Updated: 19 August 2019 12:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: Everything We Know So Far

Realme 5 Pro’s Geekbench visit revealed Snapdragon 710 SoC ticking under the hood

Highlights
  • Realme 5 will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • It has been officially confirmed to start at less than Rs. 10,000
  • Realme 5 Pro will bring VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support

Realme is really kicking it in 2019. From being the first company to actually showcase a phone with a 64-megapixel rear camera to confirming a quad camera phone for less than Rs. 10,000, Realme is intent on solidifying its position in the budget segment. The company's upcoming phones - Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro – have generated a lot of buzz and will be unveiled at an event in India on August 20. But before the Realme 5 series makes its debut, here's a rundown of what we know so far about the specifications, features, and pricing of the two upcoming phones that aim to rattle Xiaomi's dominance in the Indian smartphone market.

Realme 5 series launch date, price in India (expected)

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have officially been confirmed to launch at an event on August 20, where the company is also expected to debut the upgraded version of the Realme Buds, tentatively called the Realme Buds 2. As for the price, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently revealed that the Realme 5 will be priced below Rs. 10,000 in India, making it the first phone in that price segment to pack quad rear cameras.

As for the Realme 5 Pro, there is no word on its expected asking price, neither from an official source, nor from leaks. Coming to market availability, Flipkart will be among the online platforms where the Realme 5 series phones will be up for grabs, alongside the official Realme website and authorised retail outlets.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro specifications

Starting with the Realme 5 Pro, the phone will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, as is clearly evident by the microsite on Flipkart. The phone's imaging hardware will include a 119-degree wide angle lens, a 4cm focus Super Macro Lens, and a depth sensor for portrait images. Coming to the Realme 5, it will reportedly feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor, but the rest of three rear cameras will reportedly be identical to its pro sibling.

realme5 body Realme 5

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will both come equipped with quad rear cameras

 

As far as the design goes, the teaser images indicate that the four camera sensors will be housed in a vertically oriented module at the top left corner of the rear panel. The marketing image also clearly shows a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which rules out an in-display fingerprint sensor on either of the two phones.

The Realme 5 is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery, while the Realme 5 Pro will come with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology, which is claimed to charge 55 percent of the battery in just 30 minutes. There is no word on the battery capacity of the Realme 5 Pro at the moment though. 

Talking about the internal hardware, the Realme 5 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. However, some rumours suggest that the phone might be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. The company might also launch lower-end variants of the phone packing 6GB of RAM and a variable amount of internal storage.

As for the Realme 5, a recent Geekbench sighting indicates that it will draw power from the Snapdragon 665 SoC ticking alongside 4GB of RAM. If that turns out to be true, the Realme 5 will go against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by the same octa-core Qualcomm processor. It is currently not known how much internal storage the two Realme 5-series phones will offer and whether it would be expandable or not.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5 Pro specifications, Realme 5 Pro, Realme, Realme 5, Realme 5 Specifications
Redmi TV Set to Launch on August 29 Alongside Redmi Note 8 Smartphone
The Lion King Now One of the 10 Highest-Grossing Films of All Time, With $1.435 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: Everything We Know So Far
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  2. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Benchmark Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Batter Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  4. Xiaomi to Launch 70-Inch Redmi TV on August 29
  5. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Redmi 8 Specifications, Images Tipped by TENAA Listing
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pre-Order Deals Now Include Discounted Galaxy Buds
  10. Vivo S1, Vivo Z1 Pro Show Signs That Vivo’s Evolving?
#Latest Stories
  1. The Lion King Now One of the 10 Highest-Grossing Films of All Time, With $1.435 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
  2. Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and More: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Redmi TV Set to Launch on August 29 Alongside Redmi Note 8 Smartphone
  4. ISRO Plans to Source 5 PSLV Rockets From Domestic Firms
  5. WhatsApp From Facebook Branding Appears in Latest Beta: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Pre-Order Deals Now Include Discounted Galaxy Buds
  7. Google Assistant Beats Alexa, Siri Again in Smartphone IQ Test
  8. Redmi Note 8 Features Teased by Company Executive, Leaked Live Images Offer First Glimpse of the Phone
  9. The Quantum Revolution Is Coming, and Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront
  10. Trump Does Not Want the US to Do Business With Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.