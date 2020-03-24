Technology News
loading

Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Start Receiving March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes

Both Realme updates are rolling out in a staged manner to ensure the stability of this update.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 March 2020 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Start Receiving March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes

Realme XT update optimises the system power consumption

Highlights
  • The updates fix the probability error of boot animation display
  • The changelog for Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT is identical
  • Realme XT update comes with firmware RMX1921EX_11_C.03

Realme 5 Pro and Realme XT phones are now receiving the March OTA updates in India, and the updates bring along this month's Android security patch. The Realme 5 Pro update comes with firmware version RMX1971EX_11_C.02, and the Realme XT update comes with firmware version RMX1921EX_11_C.03. Both the updates are rolling out in a staged manner to ensure the stability of this update. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users first and will have a broader rollout over the next few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

The Realme 5 Pro update with firmware version RMX1971EX_11_C.02 brings along the latest security patch, and a slew of fixes. It optimises the system power consumption and the effect of game audio. The update fixes the probability error of boot animation display, the low probabilistic stuck issue while using third-party applications, and low probability stuck issue due to the memory leak of system. The update also fixes the probability issue of photos or screenshot not showing up after upgrading.

Realme XT update with firmware version RMX1921EX_11_C.03 also brings along the latest security patch and the identical barrage of fixes and optimisations. The manual download links for both the updates haven't gone live yet, but those should appear soon on the software upgrade page. The company announced the rollout of both the updates via posts on Realme Community. We recommend installing both the updates over strong Wi-Fi connection and while charging your phones. You can also check for the updates manually in Settings > Software Upgrade if you haven't received a notification yet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme XT

Realme XT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build
  • Good set of cameras
  • Strong overall performance
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Camera app lacks some basic features
Read detailed Realme XT review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4035mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro Update, Realme XT Update, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon in India

Related Stories

Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Start Receiving March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  2. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  4. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  7. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  9. iPhone 12 to Pack Large Image Sensor, New Image Stabilisation Trick: Kuo
  10. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Start Receiving March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  2. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon in India
  3. Upcoming iPhone to Pack Large Image Sensor, New Image Stabilisation Trick: Ming Chi-Kuo
  4. Fitbit Premium Trial Extended to 90 Days for New Users Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  5. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Is June 30: How to Check Status, Link Aadhaar-PAN Online
  6. Huawei Nova 7, Huawei Nova 7 Pro Spotted on TENAA, 5G Support Tipped
  7. Apple TV May Get Storage Upgrade in 2020, tvOS 14 Tipped to Get Kids Mode
  8. Apple's Find My App to Get AR Mode, New Notification Alerts, and More in iOS 14: Report
  9. Coronavirus: Uber India Suspends Cab Services in Several Cities
  10. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.