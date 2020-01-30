Realme phones are coming to Amazon, the company's India CEO Madhav Sheth announced on Thursday. The company has traditionally offered its smartphones online via Flipkart and Realme.com. If a tweet by Madhav Sheth is any indication, the company is initially starting its Amazon journey with five smartphones. This number could expand going forward. Meanwhile, Realme is getting ready to bring yet another smartphone to its entry-level lineup in the form of Realme C3. The Realme C3 will be launched on February 6.

Sheth announced in the tweet that Realme will start selling Realme C2 (3GB + 32GB model), Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT, Realme X, and Realme 5 smartphones via Amazon beginning tomorrow. There is no word on a specific time when these phones will show up on the e-retailer, but you can keep an eye out.

“Reaching maximum user base & providing ease of access to our users has always been our priority. Your favourite #realme smartphones will now be available on @amazonIN starting tomorrow,” wrote Sheth.

Apart from the Realme C2, which is set to get a successor soon, and Realme X, all other phones are fairly new and have reached the market in the last four-five months.

To recall, Realme sells the Realme C2 3GB + 32GB variant, which is set to be sold via Amazon, at Rs. 7,499. It is offered in four colour options – Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, Diamond Ruby, and Diamond Sapphire.

Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 12,999, after receiving a price cut this week and is sold in three storage variants and two colour options. It goes up to Rs. 15,999 for the top end 8GB + 128GB model.

Realme XT price is set at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and it goes up to Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. It can be purchased in two colours.

Among other phones that are hitting Amazon, Realme X price is set at Rs. 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB model and at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Lastly, you will be able to buy the Realme 5 at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB model, at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model.

Apart from Realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon, Realme phones are also sold through the company's offline stores in the country.