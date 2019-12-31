Realme has begun the rollout of fresh stable updates for a couple of its smartphones in India. The Realme 5 Pro has started receiving a new update that brings the December Android security patch, alongside a host of features such as flash notification for incoming calls, expanded app cloning support for third-party apps, and the addition of a fast switch toggle in the notification panel for quickly enabling dark mode. Additionally, Realme has also released a new software update for the Realme X in India that updates the phone's Android security patch.

Starting with the Realme 5 Pro's software, it carries the build number RMX1971EX_11_A.15 and is now rolling out to users in India via the stable channel. The update also adds a new gesture that allows users to jump directly to the launcher homepage on pressing the blank area in the task switcher interface. Furthermore, it also introduces support for more third-party apps for the Clone Apps feature. Additionally, it updates the Nightscape algorithm for the front camera.

The latest Realme 5 Pro update also enables support for incoming call flash notification feature, and adds a dark mode fast switch toggle in the notifications centre as well. Lastly, it also brings the December Android security patch for the phone. As for the Realme X, the stable RMX1901EX_11_A.11 update brings December Android security patch and improves system stability.

The latest Realme 5 Pro and Realme X stable updates are being seeded in a phased manner in India, and will reach out to all users over the course of the next few days. Users who are yet to receive the OTA update notification can check for its availability manually by going to the software update section in the phone's Settings app. Alternatively, Realme 5 Pro and Realme X users can download the update files manually from the official Realme software update forum.

