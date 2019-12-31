Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Updates in India With December Android Security Patch, Other Changes

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Updates in India With December Android Security Patch, Other Changes

Realme 5 Pro also gets dark mode fast switch toggle with the latest update.

By | Updated: 31 December 2019 16:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Updates in India With December Android Security Patch, Other Changes

The stable updates for Realme 5 Pro and Realme X are rolling out in a phased manner

Highlights
  • Realme 5 Pro gets expanded app support for Clone Apps feature
  • It also lands the flash notification feature for incoming calls
  • Realme X has started receiving December Android security patch

Realme has begun the rollout of fresh stable updates for a couple of its smartphones in India. The Realme 5 Pro has started receiving a new update that brings the December Android security patch, alongside a host of features such as flash notification for incoming calls, expanded app cloning support for third-party apps, and the addition of a fast switch toggle in the notification panel for quickly enabling dark mode. Additionally, Realme has also released a new software update for the Realme X in India that updates the phone's Android security patch.

Starting with the Realme 5 Pro's software, it carries the build number RMX1971EX_11_A.15 and is now rolling out to users in India via the stable channel. The update also adds a new gesture that allows users to jump directly to the launcher homepage on pressing the blank area in the task switcher interface. Furthermore, it also introduces support for more third-party apps for the Clone Apps feature. Additionally, it updates the Nightscape algorithm for the front camera.

The latest Realme 5 Pro update also enables support for incoming call flash notification feature, and adds a dark mode fast switch toggle in the notifications centre as well. Lastly, it also brings the December Android security patch for the phone. As for the Realme X, the stable RMX1901EX_11_A.11 update brings December Android security patch and improves system stability.

The latest Realme 5 Pro and Realme X stable updates are being seeded in a phased manner in India, and will reach out to all users over the course of the next few days. Users who are yet to receive the OTA update notification can check for its availability manually by going to the software update section in the phone's Settings app. Alternatively, Realme 5 Pro and Realme X users can download the update files manually from the official Realme software update forum.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, December Security Patch
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Hefty Fine for Not Using Digital Payments by January 31, 2020
Uber Sues California Over Gig-Economy Labour Law, Claiming It's Unconstitutional

Related Stories

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Updates in India With December Android Security Patch, Other Changes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  3. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Surface on the Web
  4. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Leak Tips 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display, 420mAh Battery
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 299, Rs. 491 Broadband Plans With 20Mbps Internet Speed
  6. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals
  7. PSA: WhatsApp Ends Support for Windows Phone Platform
  8. Star Trek, Russell Peters, Angry Birds, and More on Prime Video in January
  9. Oppo A5 2020 Gets a 6GB RAM Variant in India
  10. China Jails Scientist Who Edited Babies' Genes
#Latest Stories
  1. Make in India: Oppo Plans to Assemble 100 Million Smartphones in India Next Year
  2. Make in India: Oppo Plans to Assemble 100 Million Smartphones in India Next Year
  3. New Year's Eve: Ola to Deploy 'Safety Scouts' in 7 Cities Today
  4. Brazil Fines Facebook $1.6 Million for Improper Sharing of User Data
  5. Microsoft Says North Korea-Linked Hackers Stole Sensitive Information
  6. Google’s New ‘Watchlist’ Feature Lets You Bookmark Movies and TV Shows, Mobile Only for Now
  7. Google Maps Now Uses Hyperspace Animation While Switching Between Planets
  8. Uber Sues California Over Gig-Economy Labour Law, Claiming It's Unconstitutional
  9. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Updates in India With December Android Security Patch, Other Changes
  10. Hefty Fine for Not Using Digital Payments by January 31, 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.