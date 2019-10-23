Realme 5 Pro is receiving a new update that brings system-wide dark mode, soon after Realme 1 and Realme U1 users were spotted getting a similar update. The Realme 5 Pro update also includes the October Android security patch, and brings in camera and touch improvements as well. More importantly, it brings a host of fixes for known issues like a HDR photo spot issue, a focus repetition issue, and also optimises the clarity in indoor and low light environment.

Realme took to its official forum to announce the rollout of the new update for Realme 5 Pro users. The update comes with version number RMX1971EX_11.A.11, and it brings along the October security patch. The update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in a staged manner, and the users can manually look for the update by going to Settings. The company says that, “the OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.”

The software support page hasn't got a manual download link for users yet, but it should go live soon. Apart from the system-wide dark mode, the changelog suggests that the update will bring a wide-angle video shooting feature. This will enable more composition in video recording as well, apart from photos.

The update optimises game touch experience, power consumption while 4K video recording, and 1080p@60fps video recording. As mentioned, the latest update also brings a host of fixes for Realme 5 Pro users. The 1080p@60fps preview showed green stripes while switching between time-lapse photography and 1080p@60fps mode, and this issue has now been fixed. Furthermore, a HDR photo spot issue and a repeated focus issue has also been fixed with the latest update. Lastly, the Realme 5 Pro update brings optimised clarity in indoor and low light environments.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.