Realme 5 Pro Update Enables Nightscape Mode for Front Camera, Brings November Security Patch, More

The update is 2.81GB in size and is available to download via the stable channel.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 19:13 IST
Realme 5 Pro’s latest update also optimises the camera clarity

Highlights
  • Realme 5 Pro’s latest update has the build number RMX1971EX_11_A.13
  • The update resolves a frame drop issue in the Arena of Valor game
  • It also optimises power consumption and fixes a network issue

Realme has begun the rollout of a new software update for the Realme 5 Pro in India. The new software update adds nightscape support for the front camera, which means users can now capture brighter selfies in low-light scenarios. The latest Realme 5 Pro update also brings optimisations for the phone's gaming performance as well as the camera output. Additionally, the update also bumps up the Realme 5 Pro's security by introducing the November Android patch. The update is now available to download via the stable OTA channel for Realme 5 Pro users in India.

The latest Realme 5 Pro update carries the build number RMX1971EX_11_A.13 and is 2.81GB in size. The update is based on Android Pie with ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. Talking about the changelog, the most notable change is the arrival of nightscape support for the front camera. Nightscape is the dedicated night mode on the phone's default camera app. Thanks to the update, users can now capture brighter selfies by enabling the nightscape mode for the front camera.

There is also mention of noise optimisation for the camera in dark environments and resolution of a reddish tinge issue in the images. The Realme 5 Pro update also optimises the overall camera clarity. As far as gaming goes, the changelog mentions that a frame drop issue in the Arena of Valor game has been solved. Talking about the power consumption, it has been improved as well for partial video scenes.

Realme 5 Pro's latest update also claims to fix numerous other issues. For example, it resolves a network connectivity problem in partial areas and also addresses the information error prompt issue that appeared in the notch region. You can check for the Realme 5 Pro's latest update by going to the software update section in the phone's Settings app. Alternatively, you can head to Realme's official update support page here and manually download the update file.

