Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro key specifications have been revealed officially just days ahead of their formal launch. Flipkart has released the microsites of both Realme 5-series phones that detail their hardware as well as design. The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro both are confirmed to sport quad rear cameras. The microsite dedicated to the Realme 5 also reveals the battery capacity of the Realme 5. Separately, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth suggested the price of the Realme 5 through a tweet posted on Thursday.

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro both will debut with quad rear cameras, though the Realme 5 Pro will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, as showcased on the microsite by Flipkart. The presence of the 48-megapixel primary sensor was already confirmed, but the microsite specifies the sensor as well as details the lens setup.

Realme 5 Pro will debut with a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme will offer the Realme 5 Pro with a 119-degree wide-angle lens, 4cm focus Super Macro Lens, and a Portrait Lens, as per the microsite. Further, the phone will come with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology that is touted to charge 55 percent of the battery in just 30 minutes.

The microsite of the Realme 5 Pro also highlights that there will be a "lightning fast" Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The Twitter account of Realme additionally teases that the phone will come with the "best mid-range chipset in its segment". This could be the Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Alongside the Realme 5 Pro, Flipkart through a separate microsite highlights the key specifications of the Realme 5. The smartphone is touted to be the world's first quad camera phone in its price segment -- sporting a primary sensor of 1.25-micron pixel size along with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup will also have a 119-degree wide-angle lens, super macro lens, and a portrait lens.

The microsite also confirms the presence of a 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, it shows that the phone will come with a new "best-in-segment" Qualcomm SoC. This would be the Snapdragon 665 SoC -- if we believe the recently spotted Geekbench listing.

Flipkart also shows a glimpse of the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro by highlighting their back on the dedicated microsites. Both phones appear to have a diamond-cut finish, similar to the Realme 3i. Also, the Realme 5 seems to come with a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back, while the Realme 5 Pro would have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth separately posted a tweet on Thursday through which he has confirmed that the Realme 5 will carry a price tag of less than Rs. 10,000 -- similar to the Realme 3 launch price that started at Rs. 8,999. Sheth's tweet also highlights the 48-megapixel quad camera Realme 5 Pro. Additionally, it underlines that the company is set to launch a powerful Qualcomm chipset for the first time in India, which could be particularly pointing towards the Realme 5 that is expected to come with the Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Some achievements on our technology journey

A. 1st to bring 48MP Quad camera smartphone in India

B. World's 1st Quad camera smartphone under 10k 1st in India

C. Powerful Qualcomm chipset 1st time ever launching in India

All on 20th Aug #ProudIndian#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/r9xDQt7PwM — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 15, 2019

Xiaomi's Mi A3 also has the same Snapdragon 665 SoC, but it is arriving in India on August 21. The Realme 5, on the other hand, is debuting along with the Realme 5 Pro on August 20. Thus, Sheth's claim of launching the Qualcomm chipset for the first time in the country makes sense.

We need to wait until August 20 to see what the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro have to take on the competition. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect some more teasers from the company hitting the Web.

