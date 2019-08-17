Technology News
  Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, Show Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8GB of RAM

Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, Show Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8GB of RAM

Realme 5 Pro has got a single-core score of 1,143 and a multi-core score of 4,618 on Geekbench.

By | Updated: 17 August 2019 19:04 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme 5 Pro will debut with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 5 Pro Geekbench listing shows its model number RMX1971
  • The phone wrongly appears to have Snapdragon 710 SoC
  • Realme already revealed its key specifications in some teasers

Realme 5 Pro, one of the upcoming phones by Realme, has supposedly made an appearance on benchmark site Geekbench along with its key specifications. The online listing shows the handset with model number RMX1971 and highlights its initial benchmark performance. The fresh revelation comes just days after the Realme 5, which is expected to debut alongside the Realme 5 Pro, surfaced on the Geekbench site with the Snapdragon 665 SoC. Both new Realme phones are set to launch in India on August 20.

The Geekbench listing shows that the Realme phone with model number RMX1971 runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The mentioning of the Snapdragon 710 SoC makes the listed phone identical to the Realme 3 Pro that was launched earlier this year.

However, the model number featured on the Geekbench site suggests that it would be the upcoming Realme 5 Pro, which was spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) site with the same RMX1971 model number. The handset was originally considered as the Realme 4 Pro, but since China largely considers the number four as unlucky, Oppo-spinoff Realme is formally launching its new phone as the Realme 5 Pro.

The Geekbench listing also shows that the Realme phone has received a single-core score of 1,143 and a multi-core score of 4,618.

Coming back to the specifications featured in the listing, it shows that the phone has the Snapdragon 710 SoC, but the Realme 5 Pro is so far been rumoured to have the Snapdragon 712 SoC. The company in its recent teasers also hinted at the new chipset.

It is, thus, safe to believe that the Realme 5 Pro might have some changes from what has been appeared on the Geekbench listing.

Earlier this week, Realme presented a few teasers to reveal the specifications and key details of the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro ahead of their formal launch. Both new phones are confirmed to sport a diamond-cut finish and include a quad rear camera setup -- with particularly the Realme 5 Pro flaunting a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The teasers also highlighted the presence of VOOC 3.0 support on the Realme 5 Pro.

Comments

Further reading: Realme 5 Pro specifications, Realme 5 Pro, Realme
