Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5 Pro price in India starts from Rs. 13,999 for its base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 07:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5 Pro was launched in India last month alongside the Realme 5

Highlights
  • Realme 5 Pro is available in three RAM + storage variants
  • The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup
  • Realme 5 Pro also sports a 4,035mAh battery

Realme 5 Pro will go on sale again in India today, the mid-range quad camera offering from the Oppo spin-off brand. The smartphone has available via flash sales since its launch last month. The Realme 5 Pro as before will be available via Flipkart and the Realme website, from 12pm onwards. Highlights of the Realme 5 Pro include its 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 4,035mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, with the 6GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 14,999, and the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour options. As we mentioned, the Realme 5 Pro (Review) will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. It was launched alongside the Realme 5 (Review) last month.

Realme 5 Pro sale offers on Flipkart include no-cost EMIs, 5 percent cashback/ discount on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and ICICI Bank credit cards. Buyers also get 10 percent discount on flight bookings during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. On Realme.com, Realme 5 Pro sale offers include up to 7 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik transactions, as well as up to Rs. 5,750 Jio cashback and 4.2TB data.

 

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 Pro runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's still rather new Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant.

In terms of optics, the Realme 5 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor featuring an f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens. The quad camera setup is rounded up by a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture + 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture). There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well.

On the front, the Realme 5 Pro bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera with 4-in-1 pixel tech and an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the Realme 5 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, a3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, a magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

It comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 Pro runs off a 4,035mAh capable of VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech (a compatible charger is in the box). Dimensions are 157x74.2x8.9mm and its weight is 184 grams. A fingerprint sensor is on the rear panel.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Pro specifications, Realme 5 Pro price in India, Flipkart, Realme India, Realme
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
iPhone 11 Review
Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  2. iPhone 11 Review
  3. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  4. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Realme X2 With 64-Megapixel Camera Set to Debut on September 24
  6. Vu Ultra Android TV Range Announced as Amazon Exclusive
  7. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
  8. Vivo Nex 3 With 64-Megapixel Camera, 5G-Enabled Variant Launched
  9. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Launches Four New Mi TV Models in India, Including Its Biggest
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30s to Launch Today in India: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro Live Leaks Reveal Design, Detailed Specifications Leaked
  4. Mi 9 Pro 5G First Look Revealed by Xiaomi CEO, Teaser Poster Shows Curved Display
  5. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Kicks Off on September 29, the Same Day as Flipkart Big Billion Days: What to Expect This Year
  7. Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition With Snapdragon 855+ SoC to Launch on September 19
  8. iPad Pro 2019 Models Tipped to Sport Triple Rear Cameras Similar to iPhone 11 Pro
  9. Sony Rejects Loeb's Proposal for Chip Business Spin-Off
  10. Oppo A1k, Oppo F11 Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 2,000: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.