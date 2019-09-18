Realme 5 Pro will go on sale again in India today, the mid-range quad camera offering from the Oppo spin-off brand. The smartphone has available via flash sales since its launch last month. The Realme 5 Pro as before will be available via Flipkart and the Realme website, from 12pm onwards. Highlights of the Realme 5 Pro include its 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 4,035mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, with the 6GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 14,999, and the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 16,999. It is available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour options. As we mentioned, the Realme 5 Pro (Review) will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. It was launched alongside the Realme 5 (Review) last month.

Realme 5 Pro sale offers on Flipkart include no-cost EMIs, 5 percent cashback/ discount on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and ICICI Bank credit cards. Buyers also get 10 percent discount on flight bookings during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. On Realme.com, Realme 5 Pro sale offers include up to 7 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik transactions, as well as up to Rs. 5,750 Jio cashback and 4.2TB data.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 Pro runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's still rather new Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant.

In terms of optics, the Realme 5 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor featuring an f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens. The quad camera setup is rounded up by a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture + 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture). There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well.

On the front, the Realme 5 Pro bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera with 4-in-1 pixel tech and an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the Realme 5 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, a3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, a magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

It comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 Pro runs off a 4,035mAh capable of VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech (a compatible charger is in the box). Dimensions are 157x74.2x8.9mm and its weight is 184 grams. A fingerprint sensor is on the rear panel.