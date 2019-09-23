Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 16,999.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 11:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 5 Pro features a 16-megapixel front shooter as a part of a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Realme 5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC
  • The Realme phone is offered in two colours
  • Realme 5 Pro comes in three storage variants with up to 8GB of RAM

Realme 5 Pro is all set to go on sale again in India today. The smartphone will be offered via Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12pm (noon). Realme 5 Pro was launched in the country last month alongside Realme 5 and has been put on sale multiple times. Realme 5 Pro key specifications include full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, quad rear cameras, and a 4,035mAh battery. Realme 5 Pro also packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme 5 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants carry a price tag of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colours. As mentioned, the phone will be sold starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme 5 Pro sale offers include benefits worth up to Rs. 7,000 from Reliance Jio and Paytm First membership when purchasing the phone from the company website. Additionally, the Realme.com buyers will also get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback if purchased the phone using Paytm UPI. On the other hand, the Flipkart users will get no-cost EMI options and various bank offers.

Realme 5 Pro review

 

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 Realme Edition on top. The smartphone packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The other three cameras in the setup include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. On the front, the Realme 5 Pro packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The newRealme phone comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 Pro also houses a 4,035mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Realme 5 Pro Specifications, Realme
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Google Maps Testing Incognito Mode Ahead of Official Launch: Report
Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Internal Storage Spotted on TENAA
Realme 5 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  2. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Getting Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update
  3. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  4. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  5. Realme X2 Will Have a 4,000mAh Battery, Company Reveals Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi 8A Display, Design Revealed Ahead of September 25 Launch
  7. OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
  9. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Acquires Chatbot Startup Servicefriend to Integrate Into Calibra
  2. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Internal Storage Spotted on TENAA
  3. Realme 5 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  4. Google Maps Testing Incognito Mode Ahead of Official Launch: Report
  5. Emmys 2019: Game of Thrones, Fleabag, and All the Other Winners
  6. PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 Update Brings Golden Woods Map in India , More; Amazon Prime Benefits Now Include PUBG Mobile Game Add-Ons
  7. Zomato Gold: Restaurants Said to Be Losing Customers After Logout Campaign
  8. YouTube CEO Apologises for Overhauling Verification Policy
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.