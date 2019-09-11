Technology News
Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart.com, Realme.com: Price in India, Sale Offers, Specifications

Realme 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 and goes up to Rs. 16,999.

Updated: 11 September 2019 07:00 IST
Realme 5 Pro will be offered in two colours - Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue

  • Realme 5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC
  • The phone packs a 4,035mAh battery with fast charging support
  • The Realme phone houses four rear cameras

Realme 5 Pro will be put on sale once again in India today. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com starting at 12pm (noon). Realme 5 Pro was launched in the country last month alongside Realme 5 and the phone was offered for the first-time last week. The company had organised three flash sales for the phone on the same day. It is likely that the same will be repeated today. Realme 5 Pro comes with features like quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC, and a 4,035 mA battery.

Realme 5 Pro price in India, sale offers

Realme 5 Pro price starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the phone retail at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. Realme 5 Pro is being offered in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour variants. As mentioned, today's Realme 5 Pro sale will start at 12pm (noon) and the phone will be sold via Flipkart and Realme.com.

In terms of the sale offers, Realme 5 Pro buyers on Realme.com will be able to avail 7 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 750 when paying using MobiKwik. The buyers will also be eligible for Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 as well as free Paytm First membership. Whereas, the Flipkart buyers will get 5 percent instant discount when using a HDFC Bank credit card. There is 5 percent cashback for shoppers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card as well.

Realme 5 Pro review

 

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 Pro on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, there is 4,035mAh battery on board with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

On the imaging front, the Realme 5 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The other three cameras in the setup include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. On the front, the Realme 5 Pro packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The new Realme phone comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
