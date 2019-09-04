Realme 5 Pro is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone will be offered via Flipkart and Realme.com beginning 12pm (noon). Realme 5 Pro was unveiled in the country last month alongside the Realme 5 that has already gone on sale multiple times. Realme 5 Pro comes with features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and a quad camera setup on the back. In addition to the Realme 5 Pro, the company will also begin selling the Realme Buds 2 wired headphones.

Realme 5 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants carry a price tag of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The phone will be offered in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour options. Realme Buds 2 will be offered at Rs. 599 via the company's own website. As mentioned, the Realme 5 Pro sale will start at 12pm (noon) at Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5 Pro launch offers include benefits worth up to Rs. 7,000 from Reliance Jio and Paytm First membership when purchasing the phone from the company website. Additionally, the Realme.com buyers will also get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback if purchased the phone using Paytm UPI. On the other hand, the Flipkart users will get no-cost EMI options and various bank offers.

Realme 5 Pro review

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 Realme Edition on top. The smartphone packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The other three cameras in the setup include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. On the front, the Realme 5 Pro packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The new Realme phone comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 Pro also houses a 4,035mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.