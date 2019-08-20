Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 were launched in India today at an event in New Delhi. The smartphones are the latest budget offerings from the Oppo spin-off brand, and feature quad rear camera setups as their biggest selling points. With the Realme 5 priced below Rs. 10,000, the inclusion of four rear camera sensors is said to mark a first for the segment. Read on for details like the Realme 5 Pro price in India, release date, launch offers, and specifications. Notably, the India launch of the Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 marks the first time the two smartphones are being unveiled globally.

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 price in India

The Realme 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, with the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 14,999, and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,999. On the other hand, the Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, with the 4GB/ 64GB model priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 11,999.

As for a release date, the Realme 5 Pro goes on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website from 12pm (noon) IST on September 4. It will go on sale via offline stores soon after. The Realme 5 will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme website from 12pm (noon) IST on August 27, and will also be made available via offline stores soon after. The Realme 5 Pro will be available in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colour variants, while the Realme 5 will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants. Also launched were the Realme Iconic Case (Rs. 399, on sale from September 21), the Realme Tote Bag (Rs. 1,199, on sale from September 4), and the Realme Buds 2 (Rs. 599, on sale from September 4).

Realme 5 Pro launch offers include Jio benefits worth up to Rs. 7,000, no-cost EMIs, discounted rates on Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection, Paytm First membership, and up to Rs. 2,000 cashback if purchased with Paytm UPI. The Realme 5 has the same launch offers, though for now, no-cost EMIs haven't been announced.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 Pro runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's still rather new Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant.

In terms of optics, the Realme 5 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, coupled with PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor featuring an f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens. The quad camera setup is rounded up by a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture + 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture). There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well.

On the front, the Realme 5 Pro bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera with 4-in-1 pixel tech and an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the Realme 5 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, a3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, a magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

It comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 Pro runs off a 4,035mAh capable of VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech (a compatible charger is in the box). Dimensions are 157x74.2x8.9mm and its weight is 184 grams. A fingerprint sensor is on the rear panel.

Realme 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Realme 5 is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM depending on the variant.

In terms of optics, the Realme 5 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens), a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture + 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture). There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well.

Realme 5 (left) and Realme 5 Pro (right) both feature quad camera setups

On the front, the Realme 5 bears a 13-megapixel selfie camera with AI beautification tech. Connectivity options on the Realme 5 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, a3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, a magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The smartphone comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh, has dimensions of 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and a weight of 198 grams. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.