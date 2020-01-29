Technology News
loading

Realme 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999

Realme 5 Pro price has been revised on both Flipkart and Realme.com. All three variants of the phone have seen a price drop of Rs. 1,000.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 09:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999

Realme 5 Pro is listed with exchange discounts on Flipkart and Realme.com

Highlights
  • Realme 5 Pro 8GB RAM variant price has been revised to Rs. 15,999
  • The phone is available in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green options
  • This is the first price cut of Realme 5 Pro since its launch last year

Realme 5 Pro has received a price cut in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has dropped the price of each storage variant of the Realme 5 Pro by Rs. 1,000. The new prices are reflecting on Flipkart and Realme.com, and the company has also confirmed to Gadgets 360 on the permanent nature of this price drop. The Realme 5 Pro was launched in India in August last year, and this is the first price cut for the phone. Key specifications of the Realme phone include 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,035mAh battery.

Realme 5 Pro price in India

The Realme 5 Pro price in India now starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB options can be purchased at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively . Originally, the phone was priced at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,999 for the three storage versions, respectively. The phone is listed with the new prices on Realme.com and Flipkart in Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green colour options. Flipkart is also offering bank discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange discounts, while Realme.com is also offering exchange discounts on the phone.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The new Realme 5 Pro phone comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Additionally, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. On the front, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme 5 Pro also houses a 4,035mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support as well as a rear fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4035mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Pro Price in India, Realme 5 Pro Specifications, Realme 5 Pro Sale, realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
How Facebook Thinks Its Independent Oversight Board Should Work
iPhone Sales Saw Double-Digit Growth in India Last Quarter, Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals

Related Stories

Realme 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth Responds to Xiaomi India Chief's Copy-Cat Barb
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Set to Launch in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  4. Motorola Seems to Have 'Blackjack' Phone in the Works
  5. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  6. Realme 5 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  7. Nokia 'Original' Series Phone and 3 Smartphones Rumoured for MWC 2020
  8. OnePlus Reveals Camera Features Coming to Its Future Phones
  9. Avast Reportedly Collected and Sold Users' Web Browsing Data
  10. Poco X2 Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Sales Saw Double-Digit Growth in India Last Quarter, Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals
  2. EU Will Not Ban Huawei, but Impose 'Strict' 5G Rules
  3. Realme 5 Pro Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  4. How Facebook Thinks Its Independent Oversight Board Should Work
  5. Coronavirus: Apple Supplier Foxconn Says Plans in Place to Meet Production Obligations After Outbreak
  6. iPhone Sales Rise for the First Time in a Year as Apple Braces for Coronavirus Impact
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and Everything Else
  8. Motorola Appears to Have a New Phone in the Works With 5,000mAh Battery; Rumoured to Be Codenamed 'Blackjack'
  9. Microsoft's Edge to Help Google Improve Tab Management in Chrome
  10. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Price in India, Specifications, and Everything Else We Know Right Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.