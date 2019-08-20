Technology News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Set to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Live Updates

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will both feature quad-camera setups.

By | Updated: 20 August 2019 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Realme 5 series will succeed the company's Realme 3-series phones

Highlights
  • Realme 5 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm chip
  • Realme 5 is teased to include a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Realme 5 Pro pre-orders will go live in last week of August

Realme is all set to unveil its brand-new Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India today. The company is hosting a press event in New Delhi, where it will showcase the two smartphones. Unlike the Realme X, which debuted in China first, India will be the first market to get the Realme 5 smartphones. Thanks to the official teasers and leaks, we already know some details about the new Realme phones, however the important information like pricing and availability will be announced at today's event.

Realme 5 launch event will start at 12:30pm and as always, we will be bringing you live updates from the launch event. As the event is also being streamed live on YouTube, we have embedded the video below, so you can check it out in case you don't want to miss anything from the event.

Here's what we think we know so far.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro specifications

Realme has already teased that both Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be featuring quad-camera setups. In terms of the specifics, the Pro variant will be carrying a 48-megapixel primary sensor, however the main sensor present in the Realme 5 is unconfirmed for now. It is believed to a 16-megapixel shooter though. Other three camera on both phones are going to include a 119-degree wide angle lens, a 4cm focus Super Macro Lens, and a depth sensor for portrait images.

Additionally, the Realme 5 will house a 5,000mAh battery, but there is word on the battery in the Pro model. It could be the same. Both phones are said to be using Qualcomm chips and will come with Android 9 Pie on board.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, and More

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro pricing, pre-orders

The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro prices remain a mystery for now, however the company's India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased that Realme 5 will start below Rs. 10,000. The company's official website has also revealed that Realme 5 pre-orders will open on August 21 and the Realme 5 Pro pre-orders will go live on August 28.

Further reading: Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 specifications, Realme 5 Pro Specifications
