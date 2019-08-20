Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are all set to launch in India today. The company has confirmed that the Realme 5 Pro is going to be the first smartphone in India to sport a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. CEO Madhav Sheth also revealed recently that the new series' pricing will start from less than Rs. 10,000. Other details along with availability will be announced at the launch event set to begin at 12.30pm IST. Read on to find out more about live stream details, expected specifications and more.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro India launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST. The event will be live streamed on the company's YouTube channel, and we have embedded it below for you to watch it here itself. At the event, the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be unveiled, along with their pricing, colour options, and availability details. The phones have been teased on Flipkart regularly, so they should be sold via the e-commerce site, apart from the company's own online store.



As mentioned, Sheth recently confirmed that the new series will start from less than Rs. 10,000, making Realme 5 the first phone in that price segment to pack quad rear cameras. However, the exact pricing or availability details have neither been leaked nor been revealed as of yet.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro specifications

The new Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro phones are confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, massive 5,000mAh battery, and quad camera setup. The Realme 5 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, and the secondary sensor will be equipped with an ultra-wide-angle that carries a 119-degree field-of-view. The tertiary sensor will come with a super macro lens sporting a focal length of 4cm, and the fourth sensor will come with a portrait lens. As for the Realme 5, it would reportedly feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and the rest of three rear cameras will be identical to its Pro sibling. The rear sensors will be positioned at the top left corner of the back and be aligned vertically.

As per Geekbench, the Realme 5 Pro is tipped to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. However, some rumours suggest that the phone might be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. The phone should also be available in 6GB RAM option and offer different internal storage options as well. The Realme 5 Geekbench listing tips a Snapdragon 665 SoC ticking alongside 4GB of RAM.

The video teaser released earlier by Realme confirms that the phone will have a glossy back panel and a rear fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the Realme 5 Pro will come with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology, which is claimed to charge 55 percent of the battery in just 30 minutes. This is all we know about the upcoming Realme 5 range so far. Stay tuned for the event later in the day for the official details.

