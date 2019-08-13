Realme 5 Pro will launch in India on August 20, Realme has announced in a Twitter post. The company confirmed that the quad camera setup at the back of the Realme 5 Pro will include a 48-megapixel sensor, and it will be placed vertically one below the other. The phone will launch in India at 12:30pm IST, and it will be available on Flipkart. The quad camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a super macro sensor, and a depth sensor for better portraits.

Realme Mobiles took to Twitter to announce that the Realme 5 Pro will be launched in India on August 20. Whether the Realme 5 will launch alongside or not, is a mystery. Flipkart's dedicated page suggests that the Realme 5 series will launch on August 20, suggesting multiple phones will be unveiled. However, the company has only confirmed the arrival of Realme 5 Pro for now. In its tweet, Realme also reveals that the phone will have a 48-megapxiel sensor, and this will be the first phone in India to sport such a large sensor in a quad camera setup in its segment. The launch will begin at 12:30pm IST on August 20.

Flipkart page suggests that the handset's secondary sensor will be equipped with an ultra-wide-angle that carries a 119-degree field-of-view, tertiary sensor with a super macro lens sporting a focal length of 4cm, and a fourth sensor with a portrait lens. The video teaser released earlier by Realme confirms that the phone will have a glossy back panel and a rear fingerprint sensor. Little else is known about the Realme 5 series, and more details should be revealed running up to the launch next week. We now know that the Realme 5 Pro will not feature the 64-megapixel camera technology the company has been teasing, with the teaser confirming it will bear a 48-megapixel camera instead. The Realme 64-megapixel smartphone will launch before Diwali, Realme revealed last week.

