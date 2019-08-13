Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5 Pro India Launch Set for August 20, Quad Camera Setup to Include 48 Megapixel Main Camera

Realme 5 Pro India Launch Set for August 20, Quad Camera Setup to Include 48-Megapixel Main Camera

Realme 5 Pro will be the first in India to sport a 48-megapixel sensor in a quad camera setup.

By | Updated: 13 August 2019 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5 Pro India Launch Set for August 20, Quad Camera Setup to Include 48-Megapixel Main Camera

Realme 5 Pro will sport a rear fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Realme 5 Pro will be available on Flipkart
  • It will sport a 48-megapixel main sensor at the back
  • The phone will be launched at 12.30pm IST on August 20

Realme 5 Pro will launch in India on August 20, Realme has announced in a Twitter post. The company confirmed that the quad camera setup at the back of the Realme 5 Pro will include a 48-megapixel sensor, and it will be placed vertically one below the other. The phone will launch in India at 12:30pm IST, and it will be available on Flipkart. The quad camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a super macro sensor, and a depth sensor for better portraits.

Realme Mobiles took to Twitter to announce that the Realme 5 Pro will be launched in India on August 20. Whether the Realme 5 will launch alongside or not, is a mystery. Flipkart's dedicated page suggests that the Realme 5 series will launch on August 20, suggesting multiple phones will be unveiled. However, the company has only confirmed the arrival of Realme 5 Pro for now. In its tweet, Realme also reveals that the phone will have a 48-megapxiel sensor, and this will be the first phone in India to sport such a large sensor in a quad camera setup in its segment. The launch will begin at 12:30pm IST on August 20.

Flipkart page suggests that the handset's secondary sensor will be equipped with an ultra-wide-angle that carries a 119-degree field-of-view, tertiary sensor with a super macro lens sporting a focal length of 4cm, and a fourth sensor with a portrait lens. The video teaser released earlier by Realme confirms that the phone will have a glossy back panel and a rear fingerprint sensor. Little else is known about the Realme 5 series, and more details should be revealed running up to the launch next week. We now know that the Realme 5 Pro will not feature the 64-megapixel camera technology the company has been teasing, with the teaser confirming it will bear a 48-megapixel camera instead. The Realme 64-megapixel smartphone will launch before Diwali, Realme revealed last week.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Camera, Realme 5 Pro India Launch, Realme 5 Pro Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Offers Deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15, and Other Vivo Smartphones
Realme 5 Pro India Launch Set for August 20, Quad Camera Setup to Include 48-Megapixel Main Camera
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Is Now Tipped to Launch on October 15
  3. India’s Biggest Cinema Chains Respond to Jio ‘First-Day-First-Show’
  4. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  6. Mi A3 India Launch Teased Less Than a Month After Its Global Debut
  7. Mi Super Sale Kicks Off, Price Slashed on Several Redmi Phones
  8. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  9. Google Nest Hub India Launch Tipped to Be Soon, Price Leaked
  10. Jio Set-Top Box With Gaming, Mixed Reality Support Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5 Pro India Launch Set for August 20, Quad Camera Setup to Include 48-Megapixel Main Camera
  2. Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Offers Deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15, and Other Vivo Smartphones
  3. PVR Cinemas, INOX Respond to Jio’s ‘First-Day-First-Show’ Initiative
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Claims Top in DxOMark Camera Review, Also Reigns Supreme in Selfie Rankings
  5. Mi Super Sale Offers Price Cuts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, More
  6. Verizon to Sell Tumblr to WordPress Owner
  7. Kerala Floods: Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone-Idea Offer Voice, Data Benefits to Customers
  8. Realme 5 Series Phone India Launch Set for August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  9. Jio GigaFiber Plans, Fiber Commercial Launch Date, Jio Set-Top Box, and More Announced
  10. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.