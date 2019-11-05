Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Festive Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, and More

Realme Festive Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, and More

Realme Festive Days sale is now live and will go through November 8.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 19:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Festive Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, and More

Realme phones across all price brackets are available with offers in tow

Highlights
  • Realme C2 has been discounted by Rs. 1,000 during the sale
  • All variants of Realme 3 Pro have received price cut worth Rs. 3,000
  • No-cost EMI and banking discounts are on the table as well

Realme has kicked off yet another smartphone sale called the Realme Days sale, bringing back a host of offers and discounts on its smartphone portfolio. The Realme Days sale is now live on Flipkart and Realme.com, and will go on through November 8. As part of the sales, smartphones across all price brackets in Realme's lineup have received a limited-time price cut, going from entry-level options like the Realme C2 and all the way to the Realme X, which packs a pop-up selfie camera. Read on to find out the phones that are up for grabs at a reduced price as part of the Realme Days sale.

Starting with the budget phones, both variants of the Realme C2 have received a limited-time price cut worth Rs. 1,000 on Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme C2's 2GB + 32GB variant is currently going for Rs. 5,999, while the 3GB + 32GB version can be purchased for Rs. 6,999. The Realme 5 and the Realme X have received a discount worth up to Rs. 2,000 and are currently listed on Flipkart starting at Rs. 8,999. Listed below is a table that details the discounted price of Realme phones that are up for grabs as part of the Realme Days sale on Flipkart:

Phone Discount Discounted Price
Realme C2 (2GB + 32GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 5,999
Realme C2 (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 6,999
Realme 3i (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 500 Rs. 7,499
Realme 3i (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 500 Rs. 9,499
Realme 3 (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 1.000 Rs. 7,999
Realme 3 (3GB + 64GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 8,999
Realme 3 (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 9,999
Realme 5 (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 8,999
Realme 5 (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 10,999
Realme 3 Pro (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 3,000 Rs. 9,999
Realme 3 Pro (6GB + 64GB) Rs. 3,000 Rs. 11,999
Realme 3 Pro (6GB +128GB) Rs. 3,000 Rs. 12,999

The freshly-launched Realme 5 Pro packing quad rear cameras has also received a minimum discount worth Rs. 1,000 on all its variants. In addition to the price cut on select Realme phones, Flipkart is also offering a brand warranty of 1 year on all phones listed as part of the Realme Days sale, and 6 months for accessories purchased alongside the phones.

In addition to the aforementioned phones, Flipkart is also offering an extra discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the Realme X for prepaid transactions. Additionally, buyers can avail benefits of no-cost EMI, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit, and exchange discounts. Moreover, purchases made from the Realme e-store will be rewarded with 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth up to Rs. 1,000.

Realme C2

Realme C2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Days Sale, Realme Days, Flipkart, Realme X, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
ColorOS 7 Set to Launch on November 20
Realme Festive Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched
  3. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  4. Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro Debuts at Top of DxOMark Camera Performance Chart
  5. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  6. Microsoft Launches New Office App Combining Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
  7. Mi Note 10 Launching on November 6, Penta Camera Setup Detailed
  8. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  9. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
  10. Xiaomi Unveils Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro in 55-Inch, 65-Inch, and 75-Inch Sizes
#Latest Stories
  1. ColorOS 7 Set to Launch on November 20
  2. Realme Festive Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, and More
  3. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched: Check Price, Features
  4. Xiaomi's Mi Super Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, and Others Get Discounts in India
  5. Social Media Disinformation, Surveillance Seen as Growing Threats to Democracy: Freedom House
  6. Redmi 8A Now on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Mi.com
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Tipped to Introduce New Character Called Sara With Vehicle Reinforcement Skill
  8. Google Patches Major Zero-Day Vulnerability in Chrome
  9. Realme Says Shipped 5.2 Million Smartphones in Festive Season Sales Last Month
  10. Google Play Points Programme Launched in the US to Reward Downloads, Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.