Realme has kicked off yet another smartphone sale called the Realme Days sale, bringing back a host of offers and discounts on its smartphone portfolio. The Realme Days sale is now live on Flipkart and Realme.com, and will go on through November 8. As part of the sales, smartphones across all price brackets in Realme's lineup have received a limited-time price cut, going from entry-level options like the Realme C2 and all the way to the Realme X, which packs a pop-up selfie camera. Read on to find out the phones that are up for grabs at a reduced price as part of the Realme Days sale.

Starting with the budget phones, both variants of the Realme C2 have received a limited-time price cut worth Rs. 1,000 on Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme C2's 2GB + 32GB variant is currently going for Rs. 5,999, while the 3GB + 32GB version can be purchased for Rs. 6,999. The Realme 5 and the Realme X have received a discount worth up to Rs. 2,000 and are currently listed on Flipkart starting at Rs. 8,999. Listed below is a table that details the discounted price of Realme phones that are up for grabs as part of the Realme Days sale on Flipkart:

Phone Discount Discounted Price Realme C2 (2GB + 32GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 5,999 Realme C2 (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 6,999 Realme 3i (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 500 Rs. 7,499 Realme 3i (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 500 Rs. 9,499 Realme 3 (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 1.000 Rs. 7,999 Realme 3 (3GB + 64GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 8,999 Realme 3 (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 9,999 Realme 5 (3GB + 32GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 8,999 Realme 5 (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 1,000 Rs. 10,999 Realme 3 Pro (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 3,000 Rs. 9,999 Realme 3 Pro (6GB + 64GB) Rs. 3,000 Rs. 11,999 Realme 3 Pro (6GB +128GB) Rs. 3,000 Rs. 12,999

The freshly-launched Realme 5 Pro packing quad rear cameras has also received a minimum discount worth Rs. 1,000 on all its variants. In addition to the price cut on select Realme phones, Flipkart is also offering a brand warranty of 1 year on all phones listed as part of the Realme Days sale, and 6 months for accessories purchased alongside the phones.

In addition to the aforementioned phones, Flipkart is also offering an extra discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the Realme X for prepaid transactions. Additionally, buyers can avail benefits of no-cost EMI, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit, and exchange discounts. Moreover, purchases made from the Realme e-store will be rewarded with 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth up to Rs. 1,000.