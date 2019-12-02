Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, and Realme 3 have received discounts during the Realme Winter Sale that is live until Thursday, December 5. Realme is also providing coupons worth up to Rs. 1,000 to customers purchasing the Realme 5 Pro and Realme 3, and Realme 3i under the ongoing sale. Further, there are up to 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 1,000 on various Realme phones. The company also offers no-cost EMI options through Bajaj Finserv for customers purchasing a new handset through its online store in the country. Moreover, the Realme sale brings an additional Rs. 500 discount through Cashify.

Under the Realme Winter Sale that is live through the Realme online store in India, the Realme 5 Pro is available with a starting price of Rs. 12,999. This shows a discount of Rs. 1,000 from the launch price of the smartphone that was set at Rs. 13,999.

Similar to the Realme 5 Pro, the Realme C2 price in India has been discounted from Rs. 6,999 to Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant under the ongoing Realme sale. The Realme X has also received a discount of Rs. 1,000 and is available with a price starting at Rs. 15,999.

The Realme sale also brings the Realme 3 Pro with an initial price of Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 12,999. Similarly, the Realme 3 price has been slashed to as low as Rs. 7,999. The smartphone normally retails with a starting price of Rs. 8,999.

Smartphone Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Realme 5 Pro 13,999 12,999 Realme C2 6,999 5,999 Realme X 15,999 16,999 Realme 3 Pro 12,999 9,999 Realme 3 8,999 9,999

Realme also offers a Rs. 1,000 coupon on the purchase of the Realme 5 Pro, while customers buying the Realme 3 or Realme 3i are eligible to receive a coupon worth Rs. 500. These coupons can be used to purchase products from the Realme online store.

Additionally, there is an additional Rs. 500 exchange discount via Cashify. Customers are also provided with no-cost EMI options through Bajaj Finserv.

The new Realme sale comes just days after the company concluded its Black Friday Sale in the country. It also recently launched the Realme X2 Pro as its answer to the likes of Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T. The smartphone carries an initial price of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and comes with Oppo's proprietary 50W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.