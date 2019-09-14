Technology News
Realme 5 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India With Digital Wellbeing, Camera Improvements

Realme 5 software update carries firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.13_190909_81277b1e.

Updated: 14 September 2019 18:47 IST
Realme 5 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India With Digital Wellbeing, Camera Improvements

Realme 5 received its first software update in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • The latest Realme 5 update improves its system stability
  • The update also optimises the multi-finger touch experience
  • Realme 5 update will initially be a staged rollout

Realme 5 has started receiving a new software update that brings Google's Digital Wellbeing. The update also optmises the multi-finger touch experience and includes various camera improvements. Realme has additionally improved the preloaded HDR mode and portrait mode on the Realme 5 through the latest update. Similarly, the new software improves the overall system performance. The fresh software version notably comes just days after the Realme 5 received its first software update that carried various camera improvements and security optimisations.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 5 brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.13_190909_81277b1e. The update will initially be a staged rollout and is "randomly pushing out" to a limited number of users with a broader rollout planned for the next few days, the company said in an official post.

The changelog underlines that the update improves the system stability and adds Digital Wellbeing to the Realme 5. It also optimises the multi-finger touch experience for some third-party apps.

Realme 5 Review

Among other improvements, the Realme 5 update improves the clarity and preview effect in the portrait mode and enhances the clarity in the HDR mode. The update also improves the effect of the primary rear camera in the zoom mode. Further, there are improvements towards the colour performance and clarity of the front camera and the colour performance of macro photography.

Since the latest update is rolling out in phases, it may take some time to reach your Realme 5. You can, however, manually check its presence on the device by going to the Settings menu.

As mentioned, the Realme 5 received the first software update in India just earlier this month. That update included camera improvements and security optimisations.

Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme 5, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Realme 5 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India With Digital Wellbeing, Camera Improvements
