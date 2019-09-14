Realme 5 has started receiving a new software update that brings Google's Digital Wellbeing. The update also optmises the multi-finger touch experience and includes various camera improvements. Realme has additionally improved the preloaded HDR mode and portrait mode on the Realme 5 through the latest update. Similarly, the new software improves the overall system performance. The fresh software version notably comes just days after the Realme 5 received its first software update that carried various camera improvements and security optimisations.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 5 brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.13_190909_81277b1e. The update will initially be a staged rollout and is "randomly pushing out" to a limited number of users with a broader rollout planned for the next few days, the company said in an official post.

The changelog underlines that the update improves the system stability and adds Digital Wellbeing to the Realme 5. It also optimises the multi-finger touch experience for some third-party apps.

Among other improvements, the Realme 5 update improves the clarity and preview effect in the portrait mode and enhances the clarity in the HDR mode. The update also improves the effect of the primary rear camera in the zoom mode. Further, there are improvements towards the colour performance and clarity of the front camera and the colour performance of macro photography.

Since the latest update is rolling out in phases, it may take some time to reach your Realme 5. You can, however, manually check its presence on the device by going to the Settings menu.

As mentioned, the Realme 5 received the first software update in India just earlier this month. That update included camera improvements and security optimisations.