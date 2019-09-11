Technology News
  Realme 5 Now Available Offline in India via Realme Partner Retailers: Price, Specifications

Realme 5 Now Available Offline in India via Realme Partner Retailers: Price, Specifications

Realme 5 starts at Rs. 9,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage variant.

Updated: 11 September 2019 18:43 IST
Realme 5 features a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Realme 5 packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Realme phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera on board
  • Realme 5 can be purchased in two colour

Realme 5 is now available via offline retailers in India, as promised by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth last month. Realme's official Twitter account announced the news and notes that the phone can be purchased via Realme partner offline retailers. Realme 5 was launched alongside the Realme 5 Pro smartphone last month and has been put on sale online multiple times until now. Realme 5 comes with features like a quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery.

“Great news for #realme5 lovers! Get ready to come closer to the #QuadCameraPowerhouse and experience realme 5 as it will now be available at our offline stores from tomorrow [Wednesday],” Realme tweeted Tuesday evening. Realme 5 Pro remains online-exclusive for now; however, it is also set to go on sale offline soon.

Realme 5 price in India

Realme 5 price starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB variant of the phone costs Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999. The Realme 5 is being offered in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants. While Realme 5 buyers get several offers online, it is unclear if the offline buyers will also get similar offers.

Realme 5 review

 

Realme 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 runs on Android 9 Pie with Color OS 6.0 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass. Realme 5 is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the company has included a 5,000mAh battery on board.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the Realme 5 houses a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portraits. Realme has also packed a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Other specifications of the Realme 5 include up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Realme 5, Realme 5 price in India, Realme 5 specifications, Realme
Realme 5 Now Available Offline in India via Realme Partner Retailers: Price, Specifications
