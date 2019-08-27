Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro were launched earlier this month, but so far, both the phones have only been available online. That is set to change soon, as the Realme 5 duo will be sold from brick and mortar stores next month. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed in a video that the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be up for grabs from authorised retail stores in mid-September. Moreover, he also disclosed that the Realme Buds 2 will also go up for sale in the first week of September.

The quad camera-equipped Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro's availability has so far been limited to two online sales platforms – Flipkart and the official Realme website. But it is not always easy to purchase one of these phones, as they are yet to go on open sale. But thankfully, they will be available from retail stores in mid-September.

In the ninth episode of #AskMadhav series on YouTube, Realme chief Madhav Sheth revealed that Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro's offline availability begins in mid-September. He further added that the company's second-generation wired headphones, the Realme Buds 2, will finally go on sale in the first week of September. Aside from answering general product queries, he also revealed a few other important facts that might prove to be useful.

For example, Sheth mentioned Camera2API will be available for both the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro out of the box, and bootloader unlock will come within a month. Additionally, he pointed out that the screen-on time feature will arrive on Realme 5 duo via an OTA update in October.