Realme 5, 5 Pro Offline Availability to Begin Mid-September in India, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme Buds 2 will also finally be up for grabs in the first week of September.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 14:40 IST
Realme and Realme 5 Pro both feature a dedicated macro camera

Highlights
  • Realme 5 and its Pro variant will get screen-on time feature in October
  • Both phones will get the bootloader unlock and camera2API soon
  • The Realme Buds 2 will go on sale for the first time next week

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro were launched earlier this month, but so far, both the phones have only been available online. That is set to change soon, as the Realme 5 duo will be sold from brick and mortar stores next month. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed in a video that the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro will be up for grabs from authorised retail stores in mid-September. Moreover, he also disclosed that the Realme Buds 2 will also go up for sale in the first week of September.

The quad camera-equipped Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro's availability has so far been limited to two online sales platforms – Flipkart and the official Realme website. But it is not always easy to purchase one of these phones, as they are yet to go on open sale. But thankfully, they will be available from retail stores in mid-September.

 

In the ninth episode of #AskMadhav series on YouTube, Realme chief Madhav Sheth revealed that Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro's offline availability begins in mid-September. He further added that the company's second-generation wired headphones, the Realme Buds 2, will finally go on sale in the first week of September. Aside from answering general product queries, he also revealed a few other important facts that might prove to be useful.

For example, Sheth mentioned Camera2API will be available for both the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro out of the box, and bootloader unlock will come within a month. Additionally, he pointed out that the screen-on time feature will arrive on Realme 5 duo via an OTA update in October.

Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4035mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
