Realme's flurry of smartphone launches in the past 12 months has left prospective buyers scratching their heads. The Oppo spin-off launched the Realme 5 in August last year, and quickly followed it up with the Realme 5s that only upgraded a single camera sensor. As if that was not enough, the company launched yet another phone in the series – the Realme 5i – earlier today in India. To ease the confusion for buyers and streamline the lineup, Realme has revealed that it is discontinuing the Realme 5 phone in India.

Gadgets 360 has learned from Realme that the Realme 5 has officially been discontinued in India, in the wake of Realme 5i launch. The Realme 5 will continue to sell in the country from authorised retailers only till the stocks last. Once the existing inventory of the Realme 5 dries up, it will be replaced by the Realme 5i in the company's product lineup. The move is supposed to make it easier for buyers to choose between the Realme 5i and the Realme 5s. Interestingly, the only major difference between the Realme 5i and Realme 5s is that the former has a 12-megapixel main camera, while the latter has a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

As for the Realme 5's replacement - the Realme 5i - it is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The latest Realme offering sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC ticking alongside 4GB of RAM. The phone's quad rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies are taken care of by an 8-megapixel camera. Realme 5i comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Realme 5i With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 5i vs Realme 5s vs Realme 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared