Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5i Launch Sees the Realme 5 Discontinued in India, Will Be on Sale Till Stocks Last

Realme 5i Launch Sees the Realme 5 Discontinued in India, Will Be on Sale Till Stocks Last

Realme 5 will continue to sell in India, but only till the stocks last.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 19:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5i Launch Sees the Realme 5 Discontinued in India, Will Be on Sale Till Stocks Last

Realme 5’s place in the company’s phone lineup will be taken by the Realme 5i

Highlights
  • The Realme 5 will only be up for grabs until stocks last
  • Buyers will now have to choose between Realme 5i and Realme 5s
  • The only difference between the two phones is the main camera

Realme's flurry of smartphone launches in the past 12 months has left prospective buyers scratching their heads. The Oppo spin-off launched the Realme 5 in August last year, and quickly followed it up with the Realme 5s that only upgraded a single camera sensor. As if that was not enough, the company launched yet another phone in the series – the Realme 5i – earlier today in India. To ease the confusion for buyers and streamline the lineup, Realme has revealed that it is discontinuing the Realme 5 phone in India.

Gadgets 360 has learned from Realme that the Realme 5 has officially been discontinued in India, in the wake of Realme 5i launch. The Realme 5 will continue to sell in the country from authorised retailers only till the stocks last. Once the existing inventory of the Realme 5 dries up, it will be replaced by the Realme 5i in the company's product lineup. The move is supposed to make it easier for buyers to choose between the Realme 5i and the Realme 5s. Interestingly, the only major difference between the Realme 5i and Realme 5s is that the former has a 12-megapixel main camera, while the latter has a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

As for the Realme 5's replacement - the Realme 5i - it is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The latest Realme offering sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC ticking alongside 4GB of RAM. The phone's quad rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies are taken care of by an 8-megapixel camera. Realme 5i comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Realme 5i With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 5i vs Realme 5s vs Realme 5: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Realme 5, Realme, Realme 5i, Realme 5i specifications, Realme 5i price in India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More

Related Stories

Realme 5i Launch Sees the Realme 5 Discontinued in India, Will Be on Sale Till Stocks Last
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  2. Realme 5i Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. PUBG Mobile Update Adds Domination Mode, Begins Season 11 Royale Pass
  7. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Works With Any Broadband
  8. TCL Launches AI-Powered ACs That Can Be Controlled Using Voice Commands
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i to Launch in India on January 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 5i Launch Sees the Realme 5 Discontinued in India, Will Be on Sale Till Stocks Last
  2. US Lawmakers Say Facebook Steps to Tackle 'Deepfake' Videos Not Adequate
  3. Encrypted App Smashboard Aims to Boost Sex Crime Reporting in India
  4. Telecom Majors Seek Open Court Hearing of Their Pleas in Supreme Court for Review of Certain Directions on AGR
  5. US to Probe Fatal Indiana Crash Involving Tesla Model 3
  6. Lunar Eclipse 2020: 5 Facts You Should Know Before Watching Penumbral Wolf Moon Tomorrow
  7. Oppo K1, Oppo R15 Pro Finally Start Receiving Android Pie Upgrade With ColorOS 6 Update in India
  8. Uber India Adds New Safety Features: PIN Verification, RideCheck, and In-Ride Audio Recording
  9. CES 2020: Netgear Launches 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router With SIM Card Connectivity
  10. Dolby at CES 2020: Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Music Launched, Improving on Existing Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.