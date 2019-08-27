Technology News
loading
Realme 5 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications, Offers

Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 and goes up to Rs. 11,999.

By | Updated: 27 August 2019 07:00 IST
Realme 5 will go on sale in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 5 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 11,999
  • The Realme phone comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour options
  • Realme 5 Pro will go on sale on September 4

The Realme 5 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST, and will be held on Flipkart and Realme.com. The company has also confirmed that the Realme 5 will go on offline sale at a later date, but the exact date hasn't been announced as of yet. The Realme 5 Pro that was launched alongside will go on sale for the first time on September 4 on the same e-commerce platforms in India.

Realme 5 price in India, sale timing, launch offers

Realme 5 was launched in India last week, and its price is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

As mentioned, the sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme.com. It will be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants. Launch offers include complete mobile protection at Rs. 99, no-cost EMI options, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 5 percent extra of on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards on Flipkart.

Realme.com will offer exclusive benefits worth Rs. 7,000 for Jio subscribers, up to Rs. 2,000 cashback if paid via Paytm UPI, and 10 percent SuperCash up to Rs. 1,500 via MobiKwik.

Alongside the Realme 5, the Realme 5 Pro was also launched and its price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, with the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 14,999, and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 16,999. The Pro variant will go on sale for the first time on September 4.

Realme 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 5 runs Color OS 6.0, based on Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Realme 5 is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, depending on the variant.

The Realme 5 bears a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture), an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens), a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens (f/2.4 aperture).

On the front, the Realme 5 packs a 13-megapixel selfie camera with AI beautification tech. Connectivity options on the Realme 5 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, a3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

The smartphone comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme 5 runs off a 5,000mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5, Realme 5 Price in India, Realme 5 specifications, Realme 5 Pro, Realme
