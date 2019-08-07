Realme is all set to showcase the 64-megapixel camera phone in India tomorrow, and ahead of the launch, CEO Madhav Sheth has hinted at what the phone will be called. Sheth has changed his name on Twitter to Madhav ‘5' Quad, hinting that the phone will be called Realme 5 when it launches tomorrow. The number 4 is considered unlucky in the Chinese culture, and Realme is following that trend and skipping one number after the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro. Of course, the phone could also be called the Realme 5 Pro - and we'll have to wait for tomorrow's event for a confirmation.

Sheth has been active on Twitter, and he has now changed his name to Madhav ‘5' Quad. The number 5 indicates that the upcoming phone will be called the Realme 5, or it can also be speculated that the phone may be called Realme 5 Pro. The phone could be called either of the two, and the ‘Quad' in the changed name stands for the quad camera setup that has already been confirmed by the company for the new 64-megapixel camera phone. To recall, Sheth had changed his name to Madhav X to reveal the name of Realme X earlier, before its launch. He could be doing the same thing this time around as well. Of course, all of this is based on pure speculation.

While the Realme 64-megapixel camera is set to be showcased in India tomorrow, China is hosting a launch event on August 15. Realme is rumoured to use Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced earlier this year, but there has been no confirmation from the company's end as of yet.

Xiaomi is also set to launch its 64-megapixel camera phone in China today.