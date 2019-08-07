Technology News
loading

Realme 5 May Be the Name of Company's Upcoming 64-Megapixel Camera Phone, CEO Teases

Looks like Realme is skipping the number 4 moniker as its considered unlucky in Chinese culture.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5 May Be the Name of Company's Upcoming 64-Megapixel Camera Phone, CEO Teases

Realme 64-megapixel camera phone to have a quad camera setup

Highlights
  • CEO has changed his Twitter name to Madhav ‘5’ Quad
  • The phone can also be called Realme 5 Pro at launch
  • Realme 64-megapixel camera phone is set to launch tomorrow

Realme is all set to showcase the 64-megapixel camera phone in India tomorrow, and ahead of the launch, CEO Madhav Sheth has hinted at what the phone will be called. Sheth has changed his name on Twitter to Madhav ‘5' Quad, hinting that the phone will be called Realme 5 when it launches tomorrow. The number 4 is considered unlucky in the Chinese culture, and Realme is following that trend and skipping one number after the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro. Of course, the phone could also be called the Realme 5 Pro - and we'll have to wait for tomorrow's event for a confirmation.

Sheth has been active on Twitter, and he has now changed his name to Madhav ‘5' Quad. The number 5 indicates that the upcoming phone will be called the Realme 5, or it can also be speculated that the phone may be called Realme 5 Pro. The phone could be called either of the two, and the ‘Quad' in the changed name stands for the quad camera setup that has already been confirmed by the company for the new 64-megapixel camera phone. To recall, Sheth had changed his name to Madhav X to reveal the name of Realme X earlier, before its launch. He could be doing the same thing this time around as well. Of course, all of this is based on pure speculation.

While the Realme 64-megapixel camera is set to be showcased in India tomorrow, China is hosting a launch event on August 15. Realme is rumoured to use Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that was announced earlier this year, but there has been no confirmation from the company's end as of yet.

Xiaomi is also set to launch its 64-megapixel camera phone in China today.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 64-MEgapixel Camera Phone, Madhav Sheth
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Disney to Bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ in the US at Popular Netflix Price
8chan Owner Called Before US Congress, as Latest Host Drops Site
Realme 5 May Be the Name of Company's Upcoming 64-Megapixel Camera Phone, CEO Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. China Warns India of 'Reverse Sanctions' if Huawei Is Blocked: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  3. Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Unveiled Ahead of Galaxy Note 10 Launch
  4. Honor Band 5 to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  5. Apple to Restrict Facebook's Messaging Apps VoIP Call Feature: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks Highlight Audio Zoom, S Pen Air Gestures
  7. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  8. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  10. MyJio App Now Lets You Store Photos, Videos in Jio Cloud
#Latest Stories
  1. Video Selfies Can Be Used to Measure Blood Pressure: Study
  2. Disney to Expand Hotstar Across Southeast Asia, Says CEO Bob Iger
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks Detail Audio Zoom, S Pen Air Gestures; Storage Variants and Colour Options for Indian Market Tipped
  4. Snap to Raise $1 Billion to Invest in AR, Possible Acquisitions
  5. Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Unveiled: First 7nm Mobile Chip Made Using EUV Technology
  6. Apple Subsidiary FileMaker Rebrands as Claris International
  7. 8chan Owner Called Before US Congress, as Latest Host Drops Site
  8. Realme 5 May Be the Name of Company's Upcoming 64-Megapixel Camera Phone, CEO Teases
  9. Disney to Bundle Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ in the US at Popular Netflix Price
  10. Vivo S1 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India Today: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.