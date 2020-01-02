Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes

Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes

The update for Realme 5 and Realme 5s is 2.55GB in size and rolling out over-the-air.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 16:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes

Realme 5s comes with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 5 and Realme 5s update brings improved system stability as well
  • The update is rolling out in a staged manner to ensure stability of the
  • Realme has also offered manual download links on its software page

Realme 5 and Realme 5s have started receiving their January updates, bringing the December 2019 Android security patch. The update for the two phones include some bug fixes and improve overall performance as well. We recommend installing the updates as soon as you get notified. The version number for the latest Realme 5 and Realme 5s update is RMX1911EX_11_A.23. The Realme 5 phone was launched in India in August last year, while the Realme 5s was launched two months later, in November.

Realme took to the forums to announce the rollout of the updates for Realme 5 and Realme 5s phones. The update, as mentioned, brings the December 2019 security patch, fixes some known bugs, and improves system stability. Realme notes that the rollout will be a staged one to ensure stability of the over-the-air (OTA) update.

The company explains, “The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.”

If you haven't received a notification, check for the update manually in Settings, and install it over a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. The size of the update for Realme 5 and Realme 5s users is 2.55GB. The company has also made available a manual download link on its support page. Users can download it and install using the Simple Mode or Recovery Mode. You can download the latest update manually, using the link below:

Realme 5 January Update Link

Realme 5s January Update Link

The Realme 5 and the Realme 5s have almost identical specifications, and the biggest difference between the two phones is that the Realme 5s packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper, whereas the Realme 5 has a quad camera setup that employs a 12-megapixel primary camera. Realme 5 price starts from Rs. 8,999, while the Realme 5s is priced starting at Rs. 9,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5, Realme 5 Price in India, Realme 5 specifications, Realme 5s, Realme 5s specifications, Realme 5 Update, Realme 5s update, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
India to Launch GSAT-30 Communication Satellite on January 17
Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2 Available at Discounted Prices During Realme 2020 Sale

Related Stories

Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition First Impressions
  2. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  3. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  4. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India
  5. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  6. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  7. Oppo F15 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launching on January 16 in India
  8. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  9. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for 'India's GPS' NavIC
  10. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2 Available at Discounted Prices During Realme 2020 Sale
  2. Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  3. India to Launch GSAT-30 Communication Satellite on January 17
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure: Expected to launch in 2020 by ISRO
  5. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line
  6. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  7. Nokia 9.2 PureView Rumoured to Launch in Late 2020, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 865 SoC
  8. Xiaomi to Invest $7 Billion in 5G, AI, and IoT Over Next 5 Years
  9. CES 2020: LG to Unveil TV That Rolls Down From Ceiling, Report Claims
  10. Oppo F15 Specifications Teased, 48-Megapixel AI Quad Rear Camera Confirmed Ahead of January 16 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.