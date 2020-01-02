Realme 5 and Realme 5s have started receiving their January updates, bringing the December 2019 Android security patch. The update for the two phones include some bug fixes and improve overall performance as well. We recommend installing the updates as soon as you get notified. The version number for the latest Realme 5 and Realme 5s update is RMX1911EX_11_A.23. The Realme 5 phone was launched in India in August last year, while the Realme 5s was launched two months later, in November.

Realme took to the forums to announce the rollout of the updates for Realme 5 and Realme 5s phones. The update, as mentioned, brings the December 2019 security patch, fixes some known bugs, and improves system stability. Realme notes that the rollout will be a staged one to ensure stability of the over-the-air (OTA) update.

The company explains, “The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.”

If you haven't received a notification, check for the update manually in Settings, and install it over a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. The size of the update for Realme 5 and Realme 5s users is 2.55GB. The company has also made available a manual download link on its support page. Users can download it and install using the Simple Mode or Recovery Mode. You can download the latest update manually, using the link below:

Realme 5 January Update Link

Realme 5s January Update Link

The Realme 5 and the Realme 5s have almost identical specifications, and the biggest difference between the two phones is that the Realme 5s packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper, whereas the Realme 5 has a quad camera setup that employs a 12-megapixel primary camera. Realme 5 price starts from Rs. 8,999, while the Realme 5s is priced starting at Rs. 9,999.

