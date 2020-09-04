Technology News
Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, Realme C11 Start Receiving September Updates in India

The version number for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s updates is the same at RMX1911EX_11.C.55, whereas the Realme 5i latest update comes with version number RMX2030EX_11.C.53.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 September 2020 16:41 IST
Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, Realme C11 Start Receiving September Updates in India

Realme C11 update brings along a new dual-mode audio feature

Highlights
  • Realme has made available download links for manual installation
  • Realme C11 update carries the version number RMX2185_11_A.71
  • Realme C11 update fixes a calling issue

Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, and Realme C11 phones are now receiving the September 2020 updates that bring the August 2020 Android security patch for all the phones. The four phones are receiving the update in a staged manner, that means only a handful of users are slated to get the update initially, and after the company ensures that no critical bugs, the update will be rolled out broadly. All of the updates bring fixes to different issues, and also adds the super night-time standby feature on all the phones.

The company has taken to its official forum to announce that the Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, and Realme C11 phones are receiving new software updates in India. The version number for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s updates is the same at RMX1911EX_11.C.55, whereas the Realme 5i latest update comes with version number RMX2030EX_11.C.53. The Realme C11 update, on the other hand, carries the version number RMX2185_11_A.71. Users can check in Settings for the update if they haven't received a notification. Realme has also made manual download links available for all the updates, for those who can't wait, on its dedicated software upgrade page.

The changelog of the Realme 5, Realme 5i, and Realme 5s updates is exactly the same. The phones will get the super night-time feature and a new smooth scrolling feature as a part of the new update. Realme has also introduced the ability to copy IMEI in the status information interface and has optimised the default display of battery percentage. There's also the addition of a long press function to uninstall apps directly in the app drawer and the update has also fixed the split screen issue that cannot be used after enabling any third-party launcher. Tweaks to the Status Bar include the introduction of independent Switch toggles of focus mode, a new OTG Switch toggle to notification panel. optimised status bar viewing, added second display option, and optimised viewing for system update prompt pop-up window. Lastly, the new update also fixes the issue where the preview and video recording interfaces are dimmed in night scenes while using third-party apps.

The Realme C11 latest update adds a dual-mode audio feature and fixes the probabilistic calling issue. It also bundles a fix the issue of the screen going off during incoming phone calls.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 5i

Realme 5i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Below average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 5i review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme C11

Realme C11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredible battery life
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Average display
  • Bad
  • Weak overall performance
  • Only 2GB of RAM
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme C11 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme, Realme C11, Realme 5i, Realme 5 Update, Realme 5s Update, Realme 5i Update, Realme C11 Update
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch

