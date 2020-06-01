Realme 5, Realme 5i, and Realme 5s phones are now receiving the Android 10-based Realme UI update in India. The company has officially announced the rollout of the latest updates to all the three phones, and the updates bring features like a new interface, optimised smart sidebar, optimised three-finger screenshot gesture, navigation gesture 3.0, and more. The updates also includes Airtel and Jio Wi-Fi calling support for all the three phones. The firmware version for the Realme 5 and Realme 5s updates is the same at RMX1911EX_11_C.39, while the Realme 5i update comes with the version number RMX2030EX_11.C.45.

The company took to the forums to announce the rollout of the Android 10-based Realme UI update in India for the three phones – Realme 5, Realme 5i, and Realme 5s. The updates are rolling out over-the-air (OTA) and it is recommended to check manually in Settings if you haven't already received a notification. Realme notes that the rollout is being conducted in batches, so it may be a while before all users get notified of the update. This method ensures limited amount of affected users, in the event of a critical bug spotted during the stable rollout.

Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5s update changelog

The three phones - Realme 5, Realme 5s, and Realme 5i – have received the Android 10-based Realme UI updates with identical changelogs. The updates bring a new Real Design interface that claims to be more attractive and efficient. The Smart Sidebar brings the floating window feature for more apps, and adds bubble animation for when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. It is also optimised to include new features like ‘Assistive Ball Opacity' and ‘Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App'. A new option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen has also been added. Users will now also be able to customise the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen after this update.

Additionally, the latest Realme 5, Realme 5i and Realme 5s updates include optimised system built-in ringtones, and improved visual interaction and loading animation for Game Space. There are new artistic wallpapers to choose from, and animated wallpapers support on the lockscreen has been added. The charging animation has also been redesigned with the new Realme UI update, and a pause feature has been added for screen recording. There's a new trim feature in recordings that has been added, and weather-adaptive animations in weather have also been introduced.

Realme UI update brings a new Simple Mode for homescreen that features larger fonts, icons, and a clearer layout. With this update, Realme Share now supports sharing files with Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices. The updates bring an optimised 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture and Navigation Gestures 3.0 that supports gestures in landscape mode as well. There's a new Focus Mode that has been added to help minimise distractions while learning or working, and quick settings have been optimised for easier one-hand operation. Lastly, but importantly, the updates bring along Airtel and Jio Wi-Fi calling support as well.

