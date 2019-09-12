Technology News
Realme Days Sale Begins: Realme 5 on Open Sale, Realme 2 Pro and Realme 3 Price in India Cut, More Offers

The Realme 2 Pro price in India has been reduced by Rs. 2,991 during the sale period.

By | Updated: 12 September 2019 15:15 IST
Realme 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999

Highlights
  • Flipkart is offering exchange discount on all three phones
  • Realme 2 Pro price starts at Rs. 8,999
  • Realme 3 gets a Rs. 500 off as well

Realme Days sale is back and this time the Realme 2 Pro and Realme 3 are up for grabs at reduced rates. The sale has begun today and will go on till September 14. During the sale period, the Realme 2 Pro is going to be priced at an all-time low of Rs. 8,999 and the Realme 3 will be available starting at a discounted price of Rs. 8,499. The Realme 5 will also be available 24x7 during the sale period.

The sale is being held on Flipkart and Realme.com both. The Realme 2 Pro sees a massive price drop and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is currently retailing at Rs. 8,999 only. Before this, the variant was listed at Rs. 11,990, which means an effective price discount of Rs. 2,991. The 6GB + 64GB model is listed at Rs. 10,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model is listed at Rs. 12,999. After the last price cut, these variants were priced at Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 15,990, respectively. This means all variants see a price drop of Rs. 2,991 during the sale period. Flipkart is also offering exchange discount, no-cost EMI options, and bank offers on the purchase of the phone. Realme.com is offering 7 percent Mobikwik Supercash.

Coming to the Realme 3, it sees a Rs. 500 price discount, and is listed on Flipkart and Realme.com at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,499. The company also offers the Realme 3 in a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and its price is Rs. 9,499. The phone comes in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black colour options. Flipkart is also offering exchange discount, no-cost EMI options, and bank offers on the purchase of the phone. Realme.com is offering 7 percent Mobikwik Supercash.

The Realme Days sale was announced via a tweet, and the company also announced that the Realme 5 will be available on open sale during the sale period. Realme 5 price starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999. It is available on Flipkart and Realme.com in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour variants.

The Realme Buds 2 are also restocked on the Realme.com website, and are priced at Rs. 599. Similarly, the Realme Tote bag, priced at Rs. 1,199 is also available on the Realme.com website for purchase.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1600 pixels
Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme 3

Realme 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Powerful processor
  • Quick face recognition
  • ColorOS 6.0 looks slick
  • Bad
  • Front and rear get smudged easily
  • Average cameras
  • Videos aren’t stabilised
  • HD resolution display
Read detailed Realme 3 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.