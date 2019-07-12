Technology News
Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro Spotted on EEC, Launch Expected in Few Months: Report

Realme phones with model numbers RMX1921, RMX1927 and RMX1971 were allegedly spotted on EEC in Russia.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 12:07 IST
Realme 4 series may launch soon

Highlights
  • Realme is working on the Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro phones
  • They were spotted on EEC in Russia, with another Realme phone
  • The Realme 4 series carries model numbers RMX1921 and RMX1971

Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro have allegedly been spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission, hinting that it may launch soon. Three model numbers have been spotted on EEC, and the numbers hint that two of them might be the Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro. For now, Realme is all set to launch the Realme X and the Realme 3i on Monday i.e., July 15. The Realme 3i will be a cheaper variant of the Realme 3 launched in India earlier this year. Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro will be successors of the Realme 3 range.

NashvilleChatterClass reports that Realme phones with model numbers RMX1921, RMX1927 and RMX1971 were spotted on EEC in Russia. The RMX1921 and RMX1971 are expected to be the Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro phones, given that their predecessors Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro came with model numbers RMX1821 and RMX1851 respectively. There's no clarity on what the RMX1927 model number may be for, and it could be possible that this variant may be the successor of the Realme U1. However, this is pure speculation.

In any case, the spotting of Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro on EEC suggests that the two phones may be launched in the next few months. For now, all eyes are on July 15, wherein Realme has confirmed it is launching the Realme X and Realme 3i.

Realme X series has already been launched in China, while the Realme 3i phone has been teased to sport a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, pack a 4,230mAh battery, sport a dual camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and run on Android Pie.

Comments

Further reading: Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro, Realme
