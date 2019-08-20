The Realme 3i is set to go on sale again in India today via the official Realme website and Flipkart. The competitively-priced phone will be available with a host of offers for all its storage variants. The phone, which comes equipped with a 4,230mAh battery and flaunts a diamond-cut back panel design, is basically a toned-down version of the Realme 3 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. The phone features a dual rear camera setup and has a dewdrop-style display notch on the front.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i sale will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The phone is priced at Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the higher-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. As for the colour options, buyers can choose between Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red shades.

Flipkart offers no-cost EMI options for the phone and an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on TV purchase from the e-commerce platform. Banking offers include a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards, and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. In case the Realme 3i is purchased from the Realme website, buyers can get 10 percent SuperCash cashback on MobiKwik transactions, and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300.

Realme 3i specifications

Realme 3i features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the software side, the phone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. The Realme offering is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, ticking alongside up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone's internal storage is expandable via a MicroSD card (up to 256GB) and it comes equipped with a 4,230mAh battery. Realme 3i packs a 13-megapixel primary camera assisted by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, while a 13-megapixel camera takes care of selfies. Camera features include Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode among others.

