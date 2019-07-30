Realme 3i is all set to go on sale today. The phone will be available in two RAM + storage options, and it will be sold through Flipkart and Realme online store. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera, a 4,230mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, a 6.2-inch HD+ display, and dual rear cameras. Realme 3i was launched a few weeks ago, and is offered in three colour options. Flipkart and Realme online store both will list sale offers during the sale.

Realme 3i price, sale timing, sale offers

The Realme 3i will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme online store simultaneously. The Realme 3i price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. Both variants come in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour options.

As for sale offers, the Realme online store is offering up to Rs. 5,750 worth of cashback, which consists Rs. 2,200 worth of instant cashback through 222 vouchers valued at Rs. 100 each and Rs. 4,800 worth of partner vouchers from MakeMyTrip, Myntra, and Zoomcar, that can be availed by recharging with the Rs. 299 prepaid plan. There is also a 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500 through MobiKwik.

Flipkart offers include a five percent cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on the online marketplace, five percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit card, and an additional 10 percent discount on a fashion purchase. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 278 a month.

The users are recommended to be online and register beforehand to ensure they grab a device before it goes out of stock. We also recommend filling address and payment information before the sale begins to avoid any hiccups while checking out.

Realme 3i specifications, features

As for specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3i runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Realme 3i has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a five-piece, f/1.8 lens and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also the 13-megapixel camera sensor available at the front with a pixel size of 1.12 microns.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

