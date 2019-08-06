Technology News

Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today via Realme.com, Flipkart: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 3i price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 9,999.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 10:53 IST
Realme 3i was launched in India last month, alongside the Realme X

Highlights
  • Realme 3i is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC
  • Realme 3i sports a 4,230mAh battery
  • Realme 3i sale offers on Flipkart and Realme.com have been detailed

Realme 3i will go on sale in India today, via the Realme.com website and Flipkart. To recall, the smartphone is the newest budget offering from the Oppo spin-off, and was launched in the country last month. Highlights of the smartphone include the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, a large 4,230mAh battery, up to 4GB of RAM, and a 6.2-inch HD+ display. Read on for more details about the Realme 3i price in India, sale timings and offers, as well as specifications.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone will be offered in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour options.

As for the sale today, the Realme 3i (Review) will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Realme website from 12pm (noon) IST. In terms of sale offers, Flipkart has detailed 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards, and 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

On the Realme website, Realme 3i sale offers include 10 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik purchases, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300.

 

Realme 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3i runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the Realme 3i has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a five-piece, f/1.8 lens and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also the 13-megapixel camera sensor available at the front with a pixel size of 1.12 microns.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Realme 3i

Realme 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Quick face recognition
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth UI and app performance
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No stabilisation for video recording
Read detailed Realme 3i review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels

