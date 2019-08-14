Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Realme: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Realme: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Realme 3i is priced starting at Rs. 7,999, and is available on Flipkart and Realme website.

By | Updated: 14 August 2019 07:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Realme: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Realme 3i comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Flipkart will offer 5 percent cashback to HDFC debit card users
  • Realme website will offer Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300
  • The phone’s 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 9,999

Realme 3i will go on sale in India one more time today. The phone was on sale yesterday at 12pm (noon) IST, and it will once again be made available at the same time today as well. The phone will be available on Flipkart and Realme website. The phone will be listed with a host of offers on both the sites. Key features of the Realme 3i include a dual rear camera setup, rear fingerprint sensor, large 4,230mAh battery, a diamond cut back panel design, a waterdrop-style notch, and a Helio P60 SoC.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i is priced in India starting from Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The top 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999. It has been made available in three colour options - Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red. It will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme website both.

Realme 3i sale offers on Flipkart include no-cost EMI options, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and Rs. 1,000 discount on TV purchase from Flipkart. On the Realme India website, the company is offering 10 percent SuperCash cashback on MobiKwik transactions, and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300.

Realme 3i specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3i runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the optics, the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8, five-piece lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera supports Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode. In contrast, the front camera works with preloaded AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Facial Unlock.

Realme has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port. The smartphone runs on a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Quick face recognition
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth UI and app performance
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No stabilisation for video recording
Read detailed Realme 3i review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 3i, Realme 3i Price in India, Realme 3i Specifications, Realme 3i sale, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Indian Smartphone Market Sees Record Shipments in Q2, Vivo and Realme Show Strong Growth: IDC
Vivo S1 to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo E-Store Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Realme: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  2. WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature Finally Comes to Android
  3. HTC Set to Launch New Smartphone in India on August 14
  4. India’s Biggest Cinema Chains Respond to Jio ‘First-Day-First-Show’
  5. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  6. Realme 5 Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera to Launch on August 20
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  9. Samsung Takes Down Old Ads Mocking Apple for Removing the Headphone Jack
  10. Mystery Motorola Phone Leaked in Photos, May Be Moto G8
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Realme: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  2. Vivo S1 to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo E-Store Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Says West Bengal Strike Not Related to 'Food or Religion'
  4. 2019 iPhone Models Tipped to Release Simultaneously Following Launch Next Month: Report
  5. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Launch Sees It Quietly Delete Ads Mocking Apple for Removing the Headphone Jack
  6. Backend Vulnerabilities Found in Top 5,000 Free Android Apps: Report
  7. Google Begins Rollout of Local Fingerprint, PIN-Based Authentication for Web Services on Android Phones
  8. Chandrayaan-2 to Leave Earth Orbit Tomorrow After Trans Lunar Insertion
  9. HTC to Launch New Smartphone in India on August 14, Flipkart Reveals
  10. Fortnite Star Ninja Left Twitch. Then It Recommended Porn to His Followers.
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.