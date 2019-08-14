Realme 3i will go on sale in India one more time today. The phone was on sale yesterday at 12pm (noon) IST, and it will once again be made available at the same time today as well. The phone will be available on Flipkart and Realme website. The phone will be listed with a host of offers on both the sites. Key features of the Realme 3i include a dual rear camera setup, rear fingerprint sensor, large 4,230mAh battery, a diamond cut back panel design, a waterdrop-style notch, and a Helio P60 SoC.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i is priced in India starting from Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The top 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999. It has been made available in three colour options - Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red. It will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme website both.

Realme 3i sale offers on Flipkart include no-cost EMI options, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and Rs. 1,000 discount on TV purchase from Flipkart. On the Realme India website, the company is offering 10 percent SuperCash cashback on MobiKwik transactions, and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300.

Realme 3i specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3i runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the optics, the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8, five-piece lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera supports Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode. In contrast, the front camera works with preloaded AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Facial Unlock.

Realme has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port. The smartphone runs on a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm.

