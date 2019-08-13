Realme 3i is once again going on sale in India today, via Flipkart and the Realme website. The smartphone was launched in India last month, alongside the Realme X. The Realme 3i serves as the more affordable variant of the Realme 3, which was launched way back in March. Highlights of the newer, more entry-level smartphone include its Helio P60 SoC, dual rear camera setup, a large 4,230mAh battery, and its dewdrop-style display notch. Read on for more details about the Realme 3i, including its price in India, sale offers, and specifications.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

As we mentioned, the Realme 3i will go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The Realme 3i is priced starting from Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The top 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999. It will be available in three colour variants - Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

Sale offers of the Realme 3i on Flipkart include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and Rs. 1,000 discount on TV purchase from Flipkart. On the Realme India website, the company is offering 10 percent SuperCash cashback on MobiKwik transactions, and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300.

Realme 3i specifications

The Realme 3i runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Helio P60 SoC and comes in 3GB or 4GB RAM configurations, paired with 32GB and 64GB of inbuilt storage (expandable via microSD card) respectively.

As we mentioned, there is a dual rear camera setup on the Realme 3i, with a 13-megapixel camera doing the job of the primary sensor, while the secondary sensor's role is fulfiled by a 2-megapixel camera. The Realme 3i has a 13-megapixel selfie sensor. It runs off a 4,230mAh battery.

