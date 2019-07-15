Realme 3i has made its debut in India. Launched alongside the Realme X in India today, the Realme 3i comes as a new budget smartphone from the Chinese company and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi's newly launched Redmi 7A. The Realme 3i offers a dual rear camera setup, dewdrop notch display, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Other key specifications of the phone include 4,230 mAh battery and a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme 3i price in India

The Realme 3i price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 9,999. The phone will be offered in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour options. All of which will go on sale through Flipkart and the Realme online store beginning next week. The first sale for the phone is scheduled for 12pm (noon) on July 23.

Realme also has launched the new Realme X in India. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone maker has released a number of accessories in the country, including Realme C2 clear case (Rs. 149), Realme X soft silicone case (Rs. 399), Micro-USB cable (Rs. 199), 10W wall charger (Rs. 499) , VOOC 20W Micro-USB cable (Rs. 299), VOOC 3.0 20W USB Type-C cable (Rs. 399), and VOOC 3.0 20W wall charger (Rs. 999). All accessories will be sold via Flipkart, Realme Store, and offline retailers.

In terms of the launch offers, Realme 3i buyers will get no-cost EMI options.

Realme 3i specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3i runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the optics, the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8, five-piece lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera supports Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode. In contrast, the front camera works with preloaded AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Facial Unlock.

Realme has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port. The smartphone runs on a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm.