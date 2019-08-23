Technology News
Realme 3i Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme 3i is priced in India starting at Rs. 7,999.

Updated: 23 August 2019 13:10 IST
Realme 3i Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme 3i was launched last month

Highlights
  • Realme 3i comes with a large 4,230mAh battery
  • Realme.com is offering Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300
  • The 4GB RAM option is priced at Rs. 9,999

Realme 3i will now be available via open sale in India. The phone has moved out of its flash sale phase and has gone on sale in an open sale manner on Flipkart and Realme.com both. The phone has gone on open sale right after the Realme Days sale got over on August 22 i.e. yesterday. The Realme 3i was launched in India last month, and key features include a dual rear camera setup, rear fingerprint sensor, large 4,230mAh battery, a diamond cut back panel design, a waterdrop-style notch, and a Helio P60 SoC.

Realme 3i price in India, offers, more

Both Flipkart and Realme.com are selling the Realme 3i currently in an open sale manner. The company announced the open sale via a tweet on Friday. The Realme 3i price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone's 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 9,999. It is available in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour options.

Realme.com is offering Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300 and MobiKwik is offering 10 percent Supercash up to Rs. 1,500. Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, 5 percent instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, extra Rs. 250 off on Axis Bank EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Realme 3i specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3i runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the optics, the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8, five-piece lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The rear camera supports Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode. In contrast, the front camera works with preloaded AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Facial Unlock.

Realme has provided up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port. The smartphone runs on a 4,230mAh battery and measures 156.1x75.6x8.3mm.


Realme 3i

Realme 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Quick face recognition
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth UI and app performance
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No stabilisation for video recording
Read detailed Realme 3i review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels



Realme 3i Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Realme.com
