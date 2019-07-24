Technology News
Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Next on July 30: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

The phone comes with a starting price of Rs. 7,999.

24 July 2019
Realme 3i features an HD+ dewdrop notch display

Highlights
  • Realme 3i sale will take place at 12pm (noon) on July 30
  • Realme will sell the phone through Flipkart and its online store
  • The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC

Realme 3i is set to be available for purchase in India again on Tuesday, July 30. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart and the Realme online store in both 3GB RAM + 32GB storage as well as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. To recall, the Realme 3i was launched in the country last week and went on sale for the first time on Tuesday. The smartphone comes with dual rear cameras and offers a dewdrop notch display. Other key highlights of the Realme 3i include an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,230mAh battery.

Realme 3i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 3i price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. Both variants come in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour options.

Flipkart and the Realme online store will put the Realme 3i on sale at 12pm (noon) IST on Tuesday, July 30. Sale offers include a five percent cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on the online marketplace, five percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit card, and an additional 10 percent discount on a fashion purchase. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 278 a month.

The Realme online store, on the other hand, is offering up to Rs. 5,750 worth of cashback, which consists Rs. 2,200 worth of instant cashback through 222 vouchers valued at Rs. 100 each and Rs. 4,800 worth of partner vouchers from MakeMyTrip, Myntra, and Zoomcar, that can be availed by recharging with the Rs. 299 prepaid plan. There is also a 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500 through MobiKwik.

As we mentioned, the Realme 3i was launched in India last week. The phone competes against the likes of Xiaomi's newly debuted Redmi 7A.

Realme 3i specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3i runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display panel is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a five-piece, f/1.8 lens and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also the 13-megapixel camera sensor available at the front with a pixel size of 1.12 microns.

The rear camera of the Realme 3i supports features such as Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode. The front camera, on the other side, works with AI Beautification, HDR, and AI Facial Unlock.

In terms of storage, the Realme 3i has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Realme 3i

Realme 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Quick face recognition
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth UI and app performance
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No stabilisation for video recording
Read detailed Realme 3i review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Further reading: Realme 3i price in India, Realme 3i specifications, Realme 3i, Realme
