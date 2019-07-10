Technology News
Realme 3i Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 4GB RAM

Realme 3i is expected to launch on July 15 in India, alongside the Realme X.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 12:32 IST
Realme 3i is listed on Geekbench

Highlights
  • Realme 3i has also been teased on Flipkart
  • It should be priced cheaper than the Realme 3
  • Helio P60 is based on the 12nm FinFET technology

Realme 3i has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing tips key specifications of the upcoming phone. The smartphone is rumoured to launch in India alongside the Realme X on July 15. Key specifications revealed in the listing include a MediaTek Helio P60 SoCpaired with 4GB of RAM. The Realme 3i is likely to come as a cheaper variant of the Realme 3 that was launched earlier this year. It should be priced relatively lesser than the Realme 3, which currently retails in India starting at Rs. 8,999.

The Realme 3i is thought to be listed on Geekbench with model number RMX1827, and the listing suggests that the phone will run on Android Pie software. It is listed to be powered by the MediaTek MT6771VW octa-core SoC, which is the Helio P60 SoC.

The Helio P60 was launched at MWC 2018, and it is based on the 12nm FinFET technology which includes a multi-core AI processing unit (mobile APU) and supports NeuroPilot AI technology alongside ARM Cortex-A73 and Cortex-A53 processing units. It integrates a 4G LTE WorldMode modem, dual 4G VoLTE, and TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology to offer global connectivity. There is also support for Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and FM radio. The Geekbench listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Apart from this, the Geekbench listing suggests that the Realme 3i will pack a 4GB RAM as well. The company should launch other RAM + Storage options at launch. Flipkart has a dedicated page for the Realme 3i claiming that it is coming soon, while CEO Madhav Sheth has tipped it will launch alongside the Realme X which is slated for next week i.e., July 15.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 3i, Realme 3i Specifications
