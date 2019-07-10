Technology News
Realme 3i Diamond Cut Back Panel, Dual Rear Cameras, Helio P60 SoC, 4,230mAh Battery Tipped in Teaser

The Realme 3i latest teasers hint at Red and Blue coloured Diamond Cut gradient panel finishes.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 18:18 IST
Realme 3i is set launch on July 15

Highlights
Realme 3i has got a new teaser on Flipkart, and it reveals the phone's back panel design along with a few specifications. The teaser was spotted on Flipkart's app, and it reconfirms that the phone will launch on July 15. The phone is seen to sport two gradient finishes in Red and Blue, and it also brings back the Diamond Cut back panel design that became popular with the launch of Realme 1. The teasers also confirm that the Realme 3i will come with a dual rear camera setup.

Realme 3i latest teasers on the Flipkart app reiterate that the phone will launch on July 15 alongside the Realme X phone. The upcoming phone will sport a Gradient Diamond Cut back panel finish in Red and Blue options, dual rear camera setup aligned vertically, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. It is also hosting a Realme 3i Challenge wherein it hints that the smartphone will pack a 4,230mAh battery and be powered by the Helio P60 SoC. This is in line with a Geekbench leak earlier that also suggests that the Realme 3i will be packed with the same SoC.

The listing also tipped off that the Realme 3i will run on Android Pie, and may pack 4GB of RAM as well. The Realme 3i is likely to come as a cheaper variant of the Realme 3 that was launched earlier this year. It should be priced a little lower than the Realme 3, which currently retails in India starting at Rs. 8,999.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 3i, Realme 3 Price in Indiai, Realme 3i Specifications, Realme, Flipkart
