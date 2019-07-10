Realme 3i has got a new teaser on Flipkart, and it reveals the phone's back panel design along with a few specifications. The teaser was spotted on Flipkart's app, and it reconfirms that the phone will launch on July 15. The phone is seen to sport two gradient finishes in Red and Blue, and it also brings back the Diamond Cut back panel design that became popular with the launch of Realme 1. The teasers also confirm that the Realme 3i will come with a dual rear camera setup.

Realme 3i latest teasers on the Flipkart app reiterate that the phone will launch on July 15 alongside the Realme X phone. The upcoming phone will sport a Gradient Diamond Cut back panel finish in Red and Blue options, dual rear camera setup aligned vertically, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. It is also hosting a Realme 3i Challenge wherein it hints that the smartphone will pack a 4,230mAh battery and be powered by the Helio P60 SoC. This is in line with a Geekbench leak earlier that also suggests that the Realme 3i will be packed with the same SoC.

The listing also tipped off that the Realme 3i will run on Android Pie, and may pack 4GB of RAM as well. The Realme 3i is likely to come as a cheaper variant of the Realme 3 that was launched earlier this year. It should be priced a little lower than the Realme 3, which currently retails in India starting at Rs. 8,999.