Realme 3i to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Tomorrow via Flipkart and Realme Website: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

The Realme 3i’s sale will be live on Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

By | Updated: 22 July 2019 19:00 IST
Realme 3i starts at Rs. 7,999 and comes in three colour variants

Highlights
  • Realme 3i is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC
  • The phone comes equipped with a 4,230mAh battery
  • It features dual rear cameras and a 13-megapixel selfie camera

Realme recently launched its latest budget smartphone – the Realme 3i – in India. The new phone, which is a slightly watered-down version of the Realme 3, will go on sale for the first time in India tomorrow. The Realme 3i packs dual rear cameras and flaunts the company's signature diamond pattern on the rear panel with a gradient finish on top. If you've been eyeing the phone, here are the complete details about its pricing, launch offers, and the phone's specifications.

Realme 3i price in India, launch offers

The Realme 3i (Review) is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The higher-end 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the phone carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The first sale of the phone will kick off at 12pm IST and will be live on Flipkart and Realme's official website. One can choose between Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour options.

As for launch offers, buyers can avail no-cost EMI and 5 percent discount if the purchase is made using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card on Flipkart. Jio benefits worth up to Rs. 5,300 and MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500 is also on the table if the phone is purchased from Realme's official website.

 

Realme 3i specifications

Realme 3i runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC ticking alongside up to 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) and packs a 4,230mAh battery.

In the imaging department, the Realme 3i features a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel main snapper with an f/1.8 aperture, assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 13-megapixel front camera is there to handle selfies. As far as camera feature go, they include Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, and Portrait Mode among others. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Quick face recognition
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth UI and app performance
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No stabilisation for video recording
Read detailed Realme 3i review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Further reading: Realme, Realme 3i Price in India, Realme 3i Specifications
Comment
 
 

