Realme 3i, Realme C3 Start Receiving New Updates With Bug Fixes, April Android Security Patch

The new Realme updates will roll out in a phased manner in India.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 22 April 2020 12:34 IST
April update for the Realme 3i and C3 rolling out in India now

Highlights
  • The Realme 3i and Realme C3 are getting the April security patch
  • The Realme 3i also gets some minor bug fixes
  • The Realme C3 update bring system and camera improvements

Realme C3 and Realme 3i are the latest smartphones from the Chinese smartphone maker to get April updates. Realme, like other smartphone manufacturers, may have had to pause the sale of its smartphones, but that hasn't stopped it from releasing updates for existing phones. Realme is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) updates to both Realme 3i and Realme C3 that bring a bunch of bug fixes and the April Android security patch. The updates are randomly being pushed to a limited number of users right now and will roll out to everyone in the coming days, provided there aren't any critical issues.

A forum post on the company's website mentions all the details about the new update. For the Realme C3 (Review), the changelog is quite extensive, according to the post. The new build version being pushed out is RMX2020_11.A.21 and contain many fixes for the camera and other general issues. Here's a list of what's changed:

Realme C3 update changelog

  • Optimised the low ISO noise performance of the front camera and improved the ISO clarity.
  • Optimised the front camera issue of indoor AWB redness Improved selfie experience and closer to nature. 
  • Optimised the contrast of selfies and reduced eye shadows. 
  • Optimised blurring of photos caused by front camera shaking.
  • Optimised the image quality of the rear camera at low ISO clarity.
  • Optimised the AWB of the rear camera to improve the greenish problem in some outdoor scenes.
  • Optimised the fluency of entering and exiting WhatsApp.
  • Solved the issue of sliding stuck on Facebook Solved the stuck issue in some scenes during the PUBG. 
  • Optimised the screen touch experience and solved the touch delay issue in some scenes.

Coming to the Realme 3i (Review), not a lot has changed from the current version. The new RMX1821EX_11.A.28 build is said to fix some known bugs and improve system stability, according to the blog post.

If you have either of these phones and haven't got the update yet, then just wait for a bit as Realme says, the rollout should be completed to everyone in the next couple of days.

Realme C3

Realme C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Realme C3 review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 3i

Realme 3i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy body
  • Quick face recognition
  • Decent selfie camera
  • Smooth UI and app performance
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No stabilisation for video recording
Read detailed Realme 3i review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771)
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4230mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

