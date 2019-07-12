Technology News
Realme 3i to Sport a 6.22-Inch Dewdrop Display, New Teaser Reveals

Earlier, Realme confirmed that the phone will pack a 4,230mAh battery and a Helio P60 SoC.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme 3i is set to launch on July 15

Highlights
  • Realme 3i teaser page on Flipkart has been updated
  • It confirms that the phone’s display size, reveals front panel
  • The phone will sport dual rear cameras, diamond cut back panel

Realme 3i is all set to launch alongside the Realme X on July 15. The company has been rolling out teasers bit by bit on Flipkart, and it has now updated its page to confirm that the Realme 3i will sport a dewdrop display. The front panel of the phone is revealed showing off a slight chin at the bottom and the teaser poster also confirms that the display size will be 6.22-inch. Earlier, the company confirmed that the phone will pack a 4,230mAh battery and a Helio P60 SoC.

Flipkart has updated its Realme 3i teaser page to reveal that the phone will sport a waterdrop-style notch (aka dewdrop notch), and a 6.22-inch display size. This teaser with the front panel comes days after the back panel was revealed on the Flipkart app.

The Realme 3i teaser then confirmed that the phone will sport a diamond cut gradient finish in Blue and Red options. The back panel teaser also confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically. Apart from that, the updated teaser page reiterates that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, and pack a large 4,230mAh battery.

The smartphone is all set to launch in India alongside the Realme X on July 15. A Geekbench listing suggested that the phone will run on Android Pie and pack 4GB of RAM as well. The Realme 3i is likely to come as a cheaper variant of the Realme 3 that was launched earlier this year. It should be priced relatively lesser than the Realme 3, which currently retails in India starting at Rs. 8,999.

