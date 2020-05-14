Realme Tops 3.5 Crores Users Globally in 25 Months of Its Inception

Realme announced on Thursday that the number of its users has reached 3.5 crores globally. The company has arrived at this milestone just days after completing two years of its existence. The Oppo spin-off brand was launched first in India in May 2018. Realme late last month revealed that it has over 2.1 crore users in India which suggests that it currently has roughly 1.4 crore users outside of India. Realme sells its products in 27 markets around the world, including China, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia (including India), Russia, and Africa.

In a post on Weibo, Realme said that the number of its users across the world has crossed 3.5 crores mark. It can be noted here that in October 2019, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had said that there were 1.7 crore users of the brand globally. Therefore, in the last 7 months, Realme has more than doubled the total number of users in the world by adding about 1.8 crore users.

Realme also said in the post on Thursday that the company will be launching a smartphone codenamed Blade Runner on May 25. It did not reveal other details about the phone. A picture with the post shows the phone having a quad-camera setup at the back. A live image of a phone was shared by a Realme official on Wednesday as well.

The company is set to launch 8 new products on May 25, the company has announced. The products will include smartphones, TWS earbuds, and a power bank.