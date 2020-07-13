Technology News
Realme 30W Dart Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity to Launch in India on July 14, Company Reveals

The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank was first unveiled in China back in May.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 13 July 2020 11:34 IST


The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank has two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 30W Dart Power Bank supports two-way fast charging option
  • Realme claims that the device can fully charge in less than 2 hours
  • Realme had also launched Realme Power Bank 2 back in May

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank will launch in India on July 14 at 1pm, the Chinese tech company announced today on Twitter. The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh and was first unveiled in China back in May. Other features of the power bank include two-way fast charging option and Realme claims that the device can fully charge in roughly 1 hour 40 minutes. The new power bank will be available in two colour options.

Currently, the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank is listed on the Realme India website; however, its pricing is not disclosed yet. At the time of its Chinese launch, Realme had set the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank's price at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100) for both Black and Yellow colour options.

It is unclear whether the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank sale will take place on the same day of its launch i.e. July 14 at 1pm. Customers can choose the "Notify Me" option on Realme India site for its sale details.

In May, Realme had also launched the Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 with 18W two-way fast charging in India. It is priced at Rs. 999 in India.

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank specifications

The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank comes with a carbon-fibre body and has a capacity of 10,000mAh. It supports multiple fast-charging solutions such as Dart, VOOC, QC, and so on. The power bank also features 15-layer charging protection.

There's a low current mode on the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank to charge Bluetooth-enabled devices such as Truly Wireless earbuds, speakers, and more.

It supports charging of two devices simultaneously through its USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports. Realme claims that this power bank can charge Realme 6 up to 65 percent in just 30 minutes. Realme 30W Dart Power Bank further has LED lights to indicate its battery level.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Launch in India, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank specifications, Realme
Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16


