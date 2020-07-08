The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank was briefly listed on the Realme India website, hinting at a launch in the future. The power bank was erroneously listed on the support page for a short while, before being removed. It was announced in China in May, and Realme may be working on bringing the new Realme 30W Dart Power Bank for the Indian market. Currently, the company sells the Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank and Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank 2 in India.

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank India launch, expected price

FoneArena was able to spot the 10,000mAh 30W Dart Power Bank on the Realme India support page. The listing was only live for a brief period and Realme soon realised its mistake and took it down. The company has made no announcements regarding the launch of the new power bank, but now that it has been spotted on the Realme India site, its arrival in the Indian market may not be too far. It was listed on the site with the model number RMA156. If we were to speculate, the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank will be priced at around the same range as in China, which means somewhere around CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100).

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank features

The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank comes with a carbon-fibre body and as the name suggests, it has a capacity of 10,000mAh. The power bank offers 30W two-way fast charging option. In China, it is offered in Black and Yellow colour options. Realme claims that this power bank offers 53 percent faster-charging speed compared to the 18W power bank. It supports charging of two devices simultaneously through its USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports.

