Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank With Support for Multiple Fast Charging Solutions Launched

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank With Support for Multiple Fast Charging Solutions Launched

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank comes with low current mode for charging AIoT devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2020 14:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank With Support for Multiple Fast Charging Solutions Launched

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank has a carbon fibre texture

Highlights
  • Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank has been launched
  • It is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will go on sale on July 21
  • Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank has two colour variants

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank has been launched in India. As the name suggests, the power bank can charge supported devices at a maximum speed of 30W, making it a lot faster than regular 18W charging power banks. It follows the same design as the older Realme power banks in terms of the shape and ports. The Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank has a carbon fibre texture finish and comes in two colour options.

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank price in India

The Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank is priced at Rs. 1,999. It comes in two colour options, black and yellow, both of which have a carbon fibre texture. The company states that the first sale will take place on July 21 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme website.

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank specifications

The 30W Dart Charge power bank by Realme comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh from the two built-in high-density Lithium-ion polymer batteries. It takes 1 hour and 36 minutes to completely charge its 10,000mAh battery as it supports two-way Dart Charge, as per the company. The power bank boasts of 30W charging speeds and comes with support for multiple fast charging solutions including Dart, VOOC, Quick Charge, PD, and more.

There are dual output ports – a USB Type-A and a USB Type-C, a power button, and an LED indicator that shows the remaining capacity in the power bank. When using a single port for charging a device, the power bank can deliver full 30W of power, but when both the ports are being user simultaneously, the total output becomes 25W. The 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank comes with built in 15-layer charging protection including over-voltage protection, input surge protection, charging patch impedance, electrostatic, under-voltage, and temperature protection. It also has low current mode for charging AIoT devices like wireless earbuds or smart wearables.

In terms of design, Realme says the power bank has a 3D curved design. There is a carbon fibre texture on the power bank that comes in two colours, black and yellow, and has the Realme branding. It weighs 230 grams and is 17mm thick.

 

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank, Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank price in India, Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Dash Cart Unveiled, a Smart Shopping Cart That Knows What You're Buying

Related Stories

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank With Support for Multiple Fast Charging Solutions Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  4. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom
  5. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  6. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Have Second 105-Degree Selfie Camera
  7. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  8. Don't Download TikTok From a WhatsApp Link — It Could Be Fake!
  9. LG Aristo 5 Comes With a 3,000mAh Battery and Octa-Core CPU
  10. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch With 40-Day Battery Life Launching in India on July 29
  2. Google in Talks to Invest $4 Billion in Reliance Jio Platforms: Report
  3. Moto G9 Plus Priced Tipped by Spanish Online Retail Site Listing
  4. Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank With Support for Multiple Fast Charging Solutions Launched
  5. Amazon Dash Cart Unveiled, a Smart Shopping Cart That Knows What You're Buying
  6. Nokia Launches Software Upgrade for Telcos to Move From 4G to 5G
  7. Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor Launched by Xiaomi in India, Now Up for Crowdfunding
  8. UAE Postpones Mars Mission Due to Weather at Japan Launch Site
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips Snapdragon 865 SoC, 6GB RAM
  10. Oppo A12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com